May 24, 2024 / 2:47 PM

U.S. tourist jailed in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges is freed

Pennsylvania man still will have to pay $6,700 fine

By Ehren Wynder

May 24 (UPI) -- An American tourist who was facing up to 12 years in jail in Turks and Caicos for having 20 rounds of ammunition in his luggage was released Friday.

Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania was one of five Americans facing ammunition charges in the British territory. He was arrested in February while vacationing with his wife and two children.

Hagerich pleaded guilty to possessing 20 rifle rounds, which were found in his checked bag by Turks and Caicos authorities. He spent eight nights in jail but was released on bail.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge Tanya Lobban Jackson of the nation's Supreme Court sentenced him to 52 weeks suspended, which means he will not serve any jail time. He will have to pay a $6,700 fine.

Jackson said Hagerich's case had "exceptional circumstances" and cited the impact his arrest had on his daughter and the fact that he had no prior criminal history.

Hagerich said the rounds were used for hunting, and he didn't know he had them in his travel bag.

Turks and Caicos recently passed legislation that forbids bringing unauthorized weapons and ammunition into the country. The charge carries a mandatory minimum 12-year sentence.

In response to Hagerich's release, Turks and Caicos Prime Minister Charles Washington Misick said justice had been "served as the law intended."

"Today's decision reflects our commitment to judicial independence along with upholding the law," Misick said in a statement. "Residents and visitors can be confident that the Turks and Caicos Islands are dedicated to safety and compassion as we protect the safety and rights of all."

Misick also said the new punishment for unauthorized weapons and ammunition has never been imposed and could be overturned in "exceptional circumstances."

Three other Americans are still detained and awaiting trial in the Caribbean nation for similar charges.

A fifth person, Sharitta Grier, was arrested for having two rounds in her carry-on luggage earlier in May. The Florida grandmother was allowed to return to the United States for medical reasons. Her court appearance is scheduled for July.

The string of arrests caught the attention of American legislators, who visited Turks and Caicos this week in an attempt to bring the remaining people home.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in a statement thanked the judge for her leniency in Hagerich's case.

"When we met with TCI officials a few days ago, they made clear that they wanted this situation resolved," Fetterman said. "They recognized that Bryan and the other detained Americans are not gun-runners -- they are just people who made a mistake."

Pennsylvania Republican Guy Reschenthaler, who represents Hagerich's district, said on X that he was "overjoyed" to see Hagerich returned to his family, but that "this terrifying situation should have never happened to him."

Before Friday's sentencing, Reschenthaler urged the State Department to issue a no-travel warning for Turks and Caicos.

The State Department has a Level 2 travel advisory for Turks and Caicos, which advises travelers to "exercise increased caution" and to "carefully check their luggage for stray ammunition or forgotten weapons."

ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
May 24 (UPI) -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Friday decried a House committee passage of the Farm Bill, asserting it would overturn existing state and local animal welfare laws.
Pentagon says U.S. soldier critically injured while assigned to Gaza humanitarian port
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Pentagon says U.S. soldier critically injured while assigned to Gaza humanitarian port
May 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier working at the Gaza pier platform was critically hurt on Thursday and evacuated to Israel, along with two others who were injured in incidents that a military official said were not combat-related.
68 migrants rescued from 'severerly overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
68 migrants rescued from 'severerly overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
May 24 (UPI) -- American customs officials on Friday confirmed they rescued 68 undocumented migrants from an overloaded ship near Puerto Rico.
WWII submarine USS Harder located 'relatively intact' near Philippines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
WWII submarine USS Harder located 'relatively intact' near Philippines
May 24 (UPI) -- The legendary World War II submarine USS Harder has been located off the Philippines island of Luzon by an organization dedicated to finding the subs the United States lost during the conflict, officials said Friday
Ether crypto prices drop after SEC moves closer to approving ETFs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ether crypto prices drop after SEC moves closer to approving ETFs
May 24 (UPI) -- Ether crypto prices slid following Thursday's Securities and Exchange Commission approval of spot Ether ETPs, or exchange-traded products, including Ether ETFs.
NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Collegiate Athletics Association and the five college athlete conferences agreed Thursday night to settle antitrust cases that will allow student athletes to be paid, profoundly changing college sports.
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have loosely agreed to debate twice this summer, doing so without the Commission on Presidential Debates.
U.S. targets Georgia with punitive measures over foreign influence law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. targets Georgia with punitive measures over foreign influence law
May 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it will impose visa restrictions and review the United States' relationship with Georgia in response to the former Soviet republic last week passing a controversial foreign influence bill.
Two adults wounded in shooting at Oakland high school graduation ceremony
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two adults wounded in shooting at Oakland high school graduation ceremony
May 24 (UPI) -- Two adults were wounded in a shooting that erupted Thursday night during a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland, authorities said.
Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, House Speaker Johnson says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, House Speaker Johnson says
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will address a joint session of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday.
