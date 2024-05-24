Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2024 / 2:02 AM

Senate Dems launch probe into Trump's alleged quid-pro-quo meeting with Big Oil

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I, Senate Committee on the Budget chairman, announced an investigation Thursday into an alleged quid-pro-quo meeting between former President Donald Trump and oil executives. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I, Senate Committee on the Budget chairman, announced an investigation Thursday into an alleged quid-pro-quo meeting between former President Donald Trump and oil executives. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have launched an inquiry into allegations that former President Donald Trump promised oil executives to roll back fossil fuel regulations if re-elected on the condition that they donate $1 billion to his 2024 campaign.

The inquiry was launchd Thursday when letters were sent by Senate Committee on the Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-ore., to the heads of nine oil and gas companies and their trade associations seeking information and documents related to the widely reported meeting.

Advertisement

"Time and time again, both Mr. Trump and the U.S. oil and gas industry have proved they are willing to sell out Americans to pad their own pockets," Whitehouse and Wyden wrote to the executives in the letters.

The fundraiser took place April 11 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., according to The New York Times and Politico, with The Washington Post being the first to report on the meeting earlier this month.

Related

Some 20 people, including executives from ExxonMobil and oil lobbyist the American Petroleum Institute, were present for what was called an"energy roundtable" hosted by oil and gas business magnate Harold Hamm, The Times report.

Advertisement

Over dinner, Trump is reported to have promised the industry executives to roll back President Joe Biden's pollution control and green energy agenda if re-elected to the White House while asking that they collectively donate the massive amount of money to his campaign.

The committees in their letters to the executives asked for it to hand over names of any of its officials or employees who were at the meeting, materials and communications related to it, descriptions of policy proposals discussed and descriptions of discussions of campaign contributions.

They are also seeking any recordings of the event and copies of any draft executive orders, as it has been reported that the oil and gas industry has drafted executive orders to roll back environmental policies to be signed by Trump if elected.

"As Mr. Trump funnels campaign money into his businesses and uses it as a slush fund to pay his legal fees, Big Oil has been lobbying aggressively to protect and expand its profits at the expense of the American taxpayer," Whitehouse and Wyden wrote to the executives in the letters.

"And now, emboldened by impunity, Mr. Trump and Big Oil are flaunting their indifference to U.S. citizens' economic well-being for all to see, conferring on how to trade campaign cash for policy changes. Such potential abuses must be scrutinized."

Advertisement

It is the second congressional investigation into Trump's meeting. On May 14, Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, similarly sent letters to the nine oil and gas companies.

The letters on Thursday were sent to the American Petroleum Institute, Cheniere Energy, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Continental Resources, EQT Corporation, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and Venture Global LNG.

Latest Headlines

Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, says House Speaker Johnson
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, says House Speaker Johnson
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will address a joint session of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill allowing Arizona abortion providers to work in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill allowing Arizona abortion providers to work in California
May 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Thursday legislation permitting Arizona abortion providers to temporarily offer their services to Arizonas in neighboring California.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan first couple to star-studded State Dinner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan first couple to star-studded State Dinner
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kenyan President Willian Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto to a high-profile State Dinner on Thursday night that was headlined by country music star Brad Paisley.
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
May 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he suffered a minor stroke and will return to Washington, D.C., in six weeks after recovering.
Pew tracks rising number of Americans who today question cost of college vs. its value
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pew tracks rising number of Americans who today question cost of college vs. its value
May 23 (UPI) -- Americans report mixed opinions on whether the cost of college is worth the money, and almost half say a degree is only worth the expense if students don't require a loan to attain it, a new study shows.
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak from backyard poultry farms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak from backyard poultry farms
May 23 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned of a salmonella outbreak linked to contact with backyard poultry.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
Senate Republicans block border security deal again
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate Republicans block border security deal again
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted down a bipartisan border bill for the second time in two months Thursday, a move that could prompt President Joe Biden to sidestep the legislative process and begin issuing executive orders.
Dow falls by more than 600 points as traders worry rate cuts are not near
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow falls by more than 600 points as traders worry rate cuts are not near
May 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 600 points Thursday, registering its worst day of 2024 as all three major indexes dropped.
Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
May 23 (UPI) -- The Louisiana Senate on Thursday passed a bill that classifies two drugs used in medication abortions as controlled substances, creating a new hurdle for the most common method of abortion in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
Nearly all Russians barred from entering Norway over war against Ukraine
Nearly all Russians barred from entering Norway over war against Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement