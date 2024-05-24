Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Ether crypto prices drop after SEC moves closer to approving ETFs

By Doug Cunningham
Prices for Ether crypto dropped Friday following Securities and Exchange Commission trading approval for Ether ETPs, including ETFs. The SEC approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE
Prices for Ether crypto dropped Friday following Securities and Exchange Commission trading approval for Ether ETPs, including ETFs. The SEC approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- Ether cryptocurrency prices slid Friday after the Securities and Exchange Commission cleared the way for spot Ether exchange-traded products, or ETPs, including Ether exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

The price of Ether declined 2% to approximately $3,700 Friday morning, according to Coin Metrics.

Advertisement

"Today's market behavior seems more like a pause as investors digest recent gains and assess the impact of external economic factors, including the recent rates sell-off. This pause likely also reflects a cautious approach given the ongoing uncertainty about the timeline for regulatory approvals, such as S-1 filings," Regarding Ether's price decline, SynFutures CEO Rachel Lin said.

The SEC found that spot Ether ETPs "are reasonably designed to promote fair disclosure of information that may be necessary to price the shares of the Trusts appropriately, to prevent trading when a reasonable degree of transparency cannot be assured, to safeguard material non-public information relating to the Trusts' portfolios, and to ensure fair and orderly markets for the shares of the Trusts."

Related

The SEC instructed the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Cboe to amend applications to list Ether ETFs.

"While the rationale for the SEC's sudden change of heart is not immediately clear, there is speculation around D.C. that it is part of a broader White House decision to soften its antagonistic stance toward crypto," senior Beacon Policy Advisors analyst Christopher Niebuhr wrote, in a Friday client note.

Advertisement

In the filing approving the Ether ETPs, the SEC noted that concerns about potential fraud and manipulation of crypto still exist and that there are also concerns about price volatility exposing retail investors to an unstable asset.

The SEC filing noted a concern that approving spot Ether ETPs "would threaten not just investors but also the broader financial system" by further entangling the crypto industry with traditional finance.

But the SEC concluded there were potential benefits as well as risk concerns.

"The Commission has considered these potential benefits and concerns in the broader context of whether the Proposals meet the applicable requirements, including the requirement that the Exchanges' rules be designed to "prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices," the SEC filing said.

The SEC said it had concluded that the ether ETPs proposals meet those requirements.

In January the SEC approved Bitcoin's exchange-traded funds, allowing 11 investment companies to offer "spot bitcoin" ETFs.

The firms offering bitcoin ETFs are Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashed, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin.

Latest Headlines

NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Collegiate Athletics Association and the five college athlete conferences agreed Thursday night to settle antitrust cases that will allow student athletes to be paid, profoundly changing college sports.
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have loosely agreed to debate twice this summer, doing so without the Commission on Presidential Debates.
U.S. targets Georgia with punitive measures over foreign influence law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. targets Georgia with punitive measures over foreign influence law
May 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it will impose visa restrictions and review the United States' relationship with Georgia in response to the former Soviet republic last week passing a controversial foreign influence bill.
Two adults wounded in shooting at Oakland high school graduation ceremony
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Two adults wounded in shooting at Oakland high school graduation ceremony
May 24 (UPI) -- Two adults were wounded in a shooting that erupted Thursday night during a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland, authorities said.
Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, says House Speaker Johnson
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Israel's Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress, says House Speaker Johnson
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will address a joint session of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday.
Senate Dems launch probe into Trump's alleged quid-pro-quo meeting with Big Oil
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate Dems launch probe into Trump's alleged quid-pro-quo meeting with Big Oil
May 24 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats launch an inquiry into allegations that former President Donald Trump promised oil executives to roll back fossil fuel regulations if they donate $1 billion to his 2024 campaign.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill allowing Arizona abortion providers to work in California
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill allowing Arizona abortion providers to work in California
May 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Thursday legislation permitting Arizona abortion providers to temporarily offer their services to Arizonas in neighboring California.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan first couple at state dinner
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan first couple at state dinner
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kenyan President Willian Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto at a state dinner Thursday night that was headlined by country music star Brad Paisley.
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
May 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he suffered a minor stroke and will return to Washington, D.C., in six weeks after recovering.
Pew tracks rising number of Americans who today question cost of college vs. its value
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pew tracks rising number of Americans who today question cost of college vs. its value
May 23 (UPI) -- Americans report mixed opinions on whether the cost of college is worth the money, and almost half say a degree is only worth the expense if students don't require a loan to attain it, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
Nearly all Russians barred from entering Norway over war against Ukraine
Nearly all Russians barred from entering Norway over war against Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement