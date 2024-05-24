Two adults wounded in shooting at Oakland high school graduation ceremony

Police on Thursday night were investigating a shooting that erupted at Skyline High School during its graduation ceremony. Two adults were wounded. Photo courtesy of Oakland Police Department/ X

May 24 (UPI) -- Two adults were wounded in a shooting that erupted Thursday night during a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland, authorities said. Lt. Robert Trevino of the Oakland Police Department told reporters during a press conference that both victims, a man and a woman, have been transported to local hospitals and were in stable condition. Advertisement

He said they were shot at about 7:45 p.m. local time inside Skyline High School, which is located in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard in the city of Oakland.

The school was hosting its graduation ceremony when the shots were fired, he said, adding "multiple" rounds were let off.

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects, though the exact number was being investigated.

Asked if the shooting was targeted, Trevino replied: "This looks to be an isolated incident."

He acknowledged that there were reports of a fight prior to the shooting, stating they were looking into it.

"The school is currently clear. Safe," he said.

"Our investigators are out piecing all the information together."

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly 11,900 gun-related injuries so far this year and more than 6,400 people have been killed by firearms.

