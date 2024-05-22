Trending
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 1:53 PM / Updated at 8:27 AM

2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.

By Clyde Hughes

May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected gunman entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday morning and shot five workers, killing two of them, authorities said.

The suspect, who was described as a "disgruntled" employee at Delaware County Lenin in Chester, Pa., allegedly walked into the facility with a handgun and opened fire without warning.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the workers had shortly arrived to work when the shooting happened.

Two of the workers died at the scene of the shooting that happened outside of the building, as well as inside.

"This is a story that plays out too often across the United States of America," Stollsteimer said. "[The shooting is] an absolute tragedy."

Police said the suspect left the building after the shooting but authorities stopped a vehicle that matched its description in Trainer, Pa., near the facility later that morning. The suspect, who has not been publicly named, was taken into custody.

Stollsteimer said according to its initial investigation, no one could point to an immediate motive for the shooting or anticipated the possibility of the incident.

Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said during a news conference that one of three people injured in the shooting was listed in critical condition.

The story is still developing. Check back for more details.

