Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 3:02 PM

Rapper Sean Kingston faces fraud charges; police raid Florida home

By Ehren Wynder
Sean Kingston allegedly used his celebrity status to defraud people of goods and services without paying for them. File Photo Michael Bush/UPI
Sean Kingston allegedly used his celebrity status to defraud people of goods and services without paying for them. File Photo Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday raided the Florida home of rapper Sean Kingston, who is accused of not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system.

During the raid, the Broward Sheriff's Office arrested the rapper's mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, who also faces several charges of fraud and theft.

Advertisement

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was renting the house in Southwest Ranches.

A company called Ver Ver Entertainment filed a civil complaint in February against Kingston, accusing him of partially paying for a 232-inch television and entertainment system.

Related

Dennis Card, an attorney representing Ver Ver Entertainment, said Kingston would use his celebrity status to scam people into giving him products and services and not paying for them.

"He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people. He induces them into giving him really expensive things," Card said outside of Kingston's home Thursday.

"We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner."

Advertisement

Along with the $150,000 entertainment system are a $80,000 custom bed and about $1 million worth of watches in Kingston's home, Card said.

Kingston has had some musical hits, including his 2007 debut single "Beautiful Girls," and has collaborated with stars such as Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.

"He's got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays," Card said.

Turner pled guilty in January 2006 to four counts of filing false loan applications and one count of bank fraud. She was ordered to repay $132,000 in stolen funds and sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Kingston was seriously injured in May 2011 when his jet ski struck the bridge between Palm Island and the MacArthur Causeway.

Latest Headlines

Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
May 23 (UPI) -- The Louisiana Senate on Thursday passed a bill that classifies two drugs used in medication abortions as controlled substances, creating a new hurdle for the most common method of abortion in the United States.
President Joe Biden, others use holiday of Vesak to praise Buddhist Americans
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
President Joe Biden, others use holiday of Vesak to praise Buddhist Americans
May 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday recognized the contributions of American Buddhists as he marked the Buddhist holiday of Vesak.
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
Disruptive and dangerous thunderstorms will erupt and advance from the central United States to the East Coast during the Memorial Day weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
May 23 (UPI) -- A former Venezuelan National Guard officer who now lives in Florida was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for participating in money laundering that included bribery and defrauding banks.
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday expanded support to help dairy producers stop the spread of the H5N1 bird flu in cattle. There are two reported human cases so far in people who worked near cows.
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
May 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pro-Republican redraw of a South Carolina congressional district did not unlawfully exclude Black voters, rejecting a lower court's decision earlier this year.
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
May 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency reached a $310 million settlement with Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment on Feb. 3, 2023, officials said Thursday.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
May 23 (UPI) -- New Hampshire on Thursday charged a political consultant for organizing a robocall that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden's voice ahead of the state's primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement