Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances

By Ehren Wynder
The Louisiana Senate passed a bill that would reclassify the drugs misoprostol and mifepristone as controlled substances, making possession of them without a prescription punishable by up to five years in prison. File Photo by Bill Grenblatt/UPI
The Louisiana Senate passed a bill that would reclassify the drugs misoprostol and mifepristone as controlled substances, making possession of them without a prescription punishable by up to five years in prison. File Photo by Bill Grenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The Louisiana Senate on Thursday passed a bill that classifies two drugs used in medication abortions as controlled substances, creating a new hurdle for the most common method of abortion in the United States.

The bill would classify misoprostol and mifepristone, the two drugs used to terminate early stage pregnancies, as controlled substance and criminalize possession of them without a prescription.

Advertisement

The state Senate approved the bill 29 to 7 after it passed the House on Tuesday. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Jeff Landry, who is expected to sign it.

Landry, a Republican, previously defended Louisiana's strict abortion ban in court as attorney general.

Related

Drugs are typically designated controlled substances if they have a potential for abuse, such what might be presented by drugs such as Ambien, Valium and Xanax, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not consider either abortion medication to have a potential for abuse or dependence.

Advertisement

The bill was widely criticized by medical professionals, who argued the medications also are used prevent ulcers, manage miscarriages and help during childbirth.

Republican state Sen. Thomas Pressly, who sponsored the bill, said he proposed the legislation after his sister was given abortion drugs by her ex-husband without her consent.

Her husband pleaded guilty to two criminal charges, and her child was born prematurely.

"I understand that it may give some in this body some heartburn," Pressly said to lawmakers Thursday. "But I truly believe this is the right step for making sure that the criminal action on the front end is stopped."

Under the bill, people found in possession of the drugs without a prescription could face up to five years in prison. Pregnant women who have the drugs for their own use are exempt from prosecution.

The designation also allows states to create a database of who is receiving the drugs.

"This legislation does not prohibit these drugs from being prescribed and dispensed in Louisiana for legal and legitimate reasons," state Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, said classifying these drugs as controlled substances will create logistical hurdles and make it harder to call prescriptions into pharmacies.

Advertisement

"What it's going to do is make it harder to use these drugs safely and legally," Avegno said. "It's going to create confusion, fear, barriers to using these drugs for all of their non-abortion indications."

Louisiana already bans abortions in most circumstances, except when an abortion is necessary to prevent the risk of death for the mother or if the pregnancy is no longer viable.

A report from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health think tank, said medication abortion made up 63% of all abortions in the United States last year, a steep increase from 53% in 2020.

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has sought to tie the legislation to former President Donald Trump, who had appointed three conservative justices who were part of the majority that overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022.

"Women in Louisiana are one step closer towards living in a world where they can be monitored and tracked and even sent to prison for just holding FDA-approved medications,"B iden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu said in a press call.

"What's happening right here in Louisiana is just one example of this dystopian agenda that Trump and his allies are pushing."

Advertisement

Trump has avoided giving his thoughts on abortion-related issues in recent weeks, other than to say its now a state issue.

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden, others use holiday of Vesak to praise Buddhist Americans
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
President Joe Biden, others use holiday of Vesak to praise Buddhist Americans
May 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday recognized the contributions of American Buddhists as he marked the Buddhist holiday of Vesak.
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
Disruptive and dangerous thunderstorms will erupt and advance from the central United States to the East Coast during the Memorial Day weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Rapper Sean Kingston faces fraud charges; police raid Florida home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Sean Kingston faces fraud charges; police raid Florida home
May 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday raided the Florida home of rapper Sean Kingston, who is accused of not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system.
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
May 23 (UPI) -- A former Venezuelan National Guard officer who now lives in Florida was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for participating in money laundering that included bribery and defrauding banks.
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday expanded support to help dairy producers stop the spread of the H5N1 bird flu in cattle. There are two reported human cases so far in people who worked near cows.
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
May 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pro-Republican redraw of a South Carolina congressional district did not unlawfully exclude Black voters, rejecting a lower court's decision earlier this year.
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
May 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency reached a $310 million settlement with Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment on Feb. 3, 2023, officials said Thursday.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
May 23 (UPI) -- New Hampshire on Thursday charged a political consultant for organizing a robocall that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden's voice ahead of the state's primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement