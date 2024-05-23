Trending
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Watch Live: House committee holds hearing on college Gaza protests

By Joe Fisher
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of the Broadway entrance of Columbia University in New York City on April 30. Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators occupied the Hamilton Hall building overnight and refused to vacate the premises. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of the Broadway entrance of Columbia University in New York City on April 30. Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators occupied the Hamilton Hall building overnight and refused to vacate the premises. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.

House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., decried the encampments of protesters in her opening statement, calling them "anti-Semitic" and "anti-Jewish" as a whole. She also criticized universities for "allowing" the encampments.

"Suddenly, over the course of weeks -- days even -- universities burst into anti-Semitic chaos," Foxx said. "Oct. 7 ignited a powder keg of pro-terror campus fervor, a shocking spectacle for the American public."

Foxx has consistently referred to the encampments as "pro-terror encampments."

Administrators from Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA, as well as the CEO of the Phi Beta Kappa society are giving testimony to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Dozens of universities have called on law enforcement to tear down encampments or arrest protesters. Forty-seven campuses have had more than 45 arrests, according to CNN.

Police arrested 112 people on Columbia University's campus. More than 150 students were pepper-sprayed or beaten in a clash between protesters and counter protesters at UCLA last month.

Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, said Thursday that no students have been suspended due to protesting but members of the university staff have been terminated. Jonathan Holloway, president of Rutgers said four people have been suspended and 19 others have been disciplined. Gene Block, chancellor at UCLA, said his college has more than 100 ongoing investigations into antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"The fact that we have not suspended or expelled students does not mean that students have not received discipline," Schill said after Foxx admonished the administrators for "very few students" receiving disciplinary actions.

Schill added that Northwestern has terminated members of its staff as well.

Senate to hold new vote on border security bill
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Senate to hold new vote on border security bill
May 23 (UPI) -- The Senate is set to bring a second vote Thursday on an immigration border security bill that was negotiated by a group of senators but killed by Republicans after former President Donald Trump spoke out against it.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected gunman entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday morning and shot five workers, killing two of them, authorities said.
UCLA police chief temporarily reassigned following violence at encampment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UCLA police chief temporarily reassigned following violence at encampment
May 23 (UPI) -- The chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been temporarily reassigned following violence that erupted on campus earlier this month centered on a pro-Palestinian encampment.
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
May 23 (UPI) -- An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
May 23 (UPI) -- An anti-abortion activist has been sentenced to two years behind bars for her involvement with a blockade of a Washington, D.C., area reproductive health clinic in October 2022.
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
May 22 (UPI) -- A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake.
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
May 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Wednesday that he is making it a three-way race to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next Senate Republican leader.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
