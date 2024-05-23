Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 5:32 AM

UCLA police chief temporarily reassigned following violence at encampment

By Darryl Coote
A pro-Palestinian encampment is seen cordoned off by stanchions on the UCLA campus on April 28. On Thursday, UCLA announced the reassignment of its chief of police following violence that erupted at the encampment days after this photo was taken. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A pro-Palestinian encampment is seen cordoned off by stanchions on the UCLA campus on April 28. On Thursday, UCLA announced the reassignment of its chief of police following violence that erupted at the encampment days after this photo was taken. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been temporarily reassigned following violence that erupted on campus earlier this month centered on a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying John Thomas has been temporarily reassigned "pending an examination of our security processes."

Advertisement

Gawin Gibson was named acting chief of police, effective Tuesday, she said.

The brief statement did not say to where Thomas was being reassigned, nor how long the reassignment would last.

The reassignment comes after UCLA announced May 5, the creation of a new Office of Campus Safety, which is leading an examination of the university's security processes after demonstrations on campus escalated to violence .

Like many universities throughout the country, a pro-Palestine encampment was erected on UCLA campus on April 25.

Days later, people the school described as "instigators" attacked the encampment, igniting clashes between pro-Palestine protesters and counter-protesters.

The school then requested assistance from police who forcibly dismantled the encampment, arresting more than 200 people in the process.

On Saturday, the Academic Senate of UCLA voted against issuing a "no confidence" vote against Chancellor Gene Block over his handling of the conflict.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
May 23 (UPI) -- An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
May 23 (UPI) -- An anti-abortion activist has been sentenced to two years behind bars for her involvement with a blockade of a Washington, D.C., area reproductive health clinic in October 2022.
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
May 22 (UPI) -- A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake.
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
May 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Wednesday that he is making it a three-way race to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next Senate Republican leader.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in November
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in November
May 22 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March, said Wednesday she "will be voting for Trump" in his 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden.
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
May 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Space Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is the new headquarters for the U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command, which goes by STARCOM.
White House unveils Kenya state dinner plans with performance by Brad Paisley
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House unveils Kenya state dinner plans with performance by Brad Paisley
May 22 (UPI) -- As Kenyan President William Ruto arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a state visit, the White House and first lady Jill Biden revealed plans for Thursday's state dinner.
House GOP criticizes Biden's labor policies amid rising union support
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House GOP criticizes Biden's labor policies amid rising union support
WASHINGTON, May 22 (UPI) -- House representatives clashed Wednesday over the fairness of union organization during a hearing by the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.
Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
May 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday reported a second and similar case of the Bird Flu identified this time in Michigan tied to cows amid an outbreak beginning on a Texas dairy farm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement