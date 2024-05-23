Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Senate to hold new vote on border security bill

By Doug Cunningham
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. planned to bring the bipartisan border security bill to another vote Thursday. Republicans were set to support it earlier this year, but killed it at the urging of Donald Trump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. planned to bring the bipartisan border security bill to another vote Thursday. Republicans were set to support it earlier this year, but killed it at the urging of Donald Trump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The Senate is set to bring a second vote Thursday on an immigration border security bill that was negotiated by a group of senators but killed by Republicans after former President Donald Trump spoke out against it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Wednesday the vote will reveal who's serious about actually fixing the border and who just wants to talk about it without acting.

Advertisement

"Senators face an important decision: will both sides come together to advance a bipartisan border security bill, or will partisanship get in the way yet again?" Schumer said.

President Joe Biden similarly urged Congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to "stop playing politics and act quickly to pass this bipartisan border legislation, according to a White House outline of talks on Monday.

Related

The Senate is currently comprised of 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and three Independents and the bill is not expected to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass with Republicans expected to maintain their opposition and some Democrats also expected to vote against it.

Advertisement

Republican leaders in the House have also said the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the chamber even if it did make its way out of the Senate.

The bipartisan border bill was part of a larger National Security Supplemental put together by Senators James Lankford, R-Okla., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz, that would provide billions of dollars in funding for the Southwest border and grant the president emergency authority to shut down the border if unauthorized border crossings reach a certain level.

The bill had Republican support until House Speaker Mike Johnson called it "dead on arrival" after Trump voiced his opposition to the measure as part of his presidential campaign.

As that bill appeared headed toward failure, Biden publicly blamed Trump for the change in stance among Republicans, saying Trump wanted "a political issue to run against me on."

Lankford, who voted for the bill he helped negotiate in February, now says he will vote against it.

He called the vote Schumer plans Thursday a political prop.

"Let's keep working until we actually solve this," Lankford said to reporters Wednesday. "Not just bring up things that we know are not going to pass."

Advertisement

Democrats accuse Republicans of not really wanting to solve the border problems, but only to continue to campaign on the issue without resolving it.

"I'm angry because I got texts from my colleagues on the Republican side saying, 'Look, you guys need to get serious about the border'" Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Some of the Republicans that I respect the most were really forceful with us, so we listened. We developed a piece of legislation that I don't love, but I know is tough enough to get the job done. Yet they abandoned ship because Donald Trump told them to do so."

Latest Headlines

Watch Live: House committee holds hearing on college Gaza protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch Live: House committee holds hearing on college Gaza protests
May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and antisemitism on college campuses.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected gunman entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday morning and shot five workers, killing two of them, authorities said.
UCLA police chief temporarily reassigned following violence at encampment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UCLA police chief temporarily reassigned following violence at encampment
May 23 (UPI) -- The chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been temporarily reassigned following violence that erupted on campus earlier this month centered on a pro-Palestinian encampment.
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
May 23 (UPI) -- An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Anti-abortionist gets 2 years over D.C. clinic blockade
May 23 (UPI) -- An anti-abortion activist has been sentenced to two years behind bars for her involvement with a blockade of a Washington, D.C., area reproductive health clinic in October 2022.
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa
May 22 (UPI) -- A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake.
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
May 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Wednesday that he is making it a three-way race to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next Senate Republican leader.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement