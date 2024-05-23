Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 1:52 PM

Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment

Railroad also will be responsible for future cleanup costs associated with the 2023 East Palestine derailment.

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine, Ohio, on February 23, 2023, following the Norfolk Southern train derailment. File Photo courtesy of Pete Buttigieg/Instagram
1 of 3 | Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine, Ohio, on February 23, 2023, following the Norfolk Southern train derailment. File Photo courtesy of Pete Buttigieg/Instagram

May 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency reached a $310 million settlement with Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailmen on Feb. 3, 2023, officials said Thursday.

Along with a $15 million civil penalty, the settlement will require Norfolk Southern to pay for past and future cleanup costs, enhanced rail safety and health monitoring. The settlement still has to be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Advertisement

The 2023 derailment of cars containing vinyl chloride, which had to be burned to mitigate explosion risk, forced many in East Palestine to evacuate. The burning generated poisonous gases, and many residents remain concerned about long-term health effects.

"No community should have to experience the trauma inflicted upon the residents of East Palestine," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. "That's why President Biden pledged from the beginning that his administration would stand with the community every step of the way.

Related

"Today's enforcement action delivers on this commitment, ensures the cleanup is paid for by the company and helps prevent another disaster like this from happening again."

The Justice Department said that Norfolk Southern estimates it will spend more than $1 billion on contamination cleanup and mitigating other potential harms along with proving rail safety and operations.

Advertisement

"Importantly, those who will most directly benefit from this settlement are those who were most directly affected by the disaster," Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer said. "And the rail safety commitments will help prevent future catastrophic railway events."

The EPA continues to collect air, water and soil samples from the East Palestine area and participate in community meetings. The Justice Department said it is part of an ongoing effort with the Transportation Department, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest Headlines

Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
May 23 (UPI) -- A former Venezuelan National Guard officer who now lives in Florida was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for participating in money laundering that included bribery and defrauding banks.
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday expanded support to help dairy producers stop the spread of the H5N1 bird flu in cattle. There are two reported human cases so far in people who worked near cows.
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
May 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pro-Republican redraw of a South Carolina congressional district did not unlawfully exclude Black voters, rejecting a lower court's decision earlier this year.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
May 23 (UPI) -- New Hampshire on Thursday charged a political consultant for organizing a robocall that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden's voice ahead of the state's primary.
Justice Department sues to break up what it calls Live Nation, Ticketmaster monopoly
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department sues to break up what it calls Live Nation, Ticketmaster monopoly
May 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice Thursday filed an antitrust lawsuit to break up Live Nation Entertainment.
NOAA forecasts highest-ever number of named storms for 2024 Atlantic season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NOAA forecasts highest-ever number of named storms for 2024 Atlantic season
May 23 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and forecasters are predicting an exceptionally active season.
Senate to hold new vote on border security bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate to hold new vote on border security bill
May 23 (UPI) -- The Senate is set to bring a second vote Thursday on an immigration border security bill that was negotiated by a group of senators but killed by Republicans after former President Donald Trump spoke out against it.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement