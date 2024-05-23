Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 3:33 PM

President Joe Biden, others use holiday of Vesak to praise Buddhist Americans

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden Thursday marked the Buddhist holiday of Vesak, recognizing the contributions of American Buddhists. He said Vesak is a time to reflect on values, including the need to work for peace and justice. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden Thursday marked the Buddhist holiday of Vesak, recognizing the contributions of American Buddhists. He said Vesak is a time to reflect on values, including the need to work for peace and justice. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday recognized the contributions of American Buddhists as he marked the Buddhist holiday of Vesak.

In a White House statement, Biden said, "Jill and I extend warm wishes to Buddhists in the United States and around the world as they celebrate Vesak. As we honor the birth, passing, and enlightenment of Buddha, we recognize the American Buddhists who contribute so much to our communities and our country. For over 2,500 years, those who adhere to the Buddha's teachings have enriched and strengthened this world we share."

Advertisement

Biden added that Vesak is a time to reflect on Buddha's teachings, including the need to work for peace and justice.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also recognized the holiday, noting that religious diversity has strengthened the United States.

Related

"On this day, we recognize the contributions of Buddhist communities across the United States, exemplifying the religious diversity that has strengthened our nation for generations," Blinken said in a statement. "As we work to ensure freedom of religion or belief for all, the United States renews its commitment to ensuring Buddhists around the world are free to celebrate Vesak in accordance with their traditions and values."

Advertisement

Blinken said the full moon marks the Vesak celebration, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha.

He wished Buddhists across the world "a Happy Buddha Purnima."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Canadians to embrace the values of generosity, service and compassion at the heart of Vesak.

"As Buddhists take this time to reaffirm their commitment to generosity, compassion, and selfless service taught by the Buddha, may we all keep building a stronger, more inclusive country," Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau said Vesak is the most sacred Buddhist festival and is a time of reflection, meditation and spiritual renewal for Buddhists in Canada and around the world.

Vesak is usually observed during the first full moon of May, but different Buddhist traditions celebrate on different dates.

Vesak is celebrated by decorating temples, singing hymns and bringing simple offerings to Buddhist teachers.

Some temples allow people to pour water over a small statue of Buddha in a ritual known as the bathing of the Buddha.

Charity work and acts of kindness are also done to mark the occasion and Buddhists are expected to avoid killing of any kind and are encouraged to eat vegetarian food on the day Vesak is celebrated.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Louisiana Senate passes bill to reclassify abortion pills as controlled substances
May 23 (UPI) -- The Louisiana Senate on Thursday passed a bill that classifies two drugs used in medication abortions as controlled substances, creating a new hurdle for the most common method of abortion in the United States.
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Severe storms threaten central U.S. to East Coast over Memorial Day weekend
Disruptive and dangerous thunderstorms will erupt and advance from the central United States to the East Coast during the Memorial Day weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Rapper Sean Kingston faces fraud charges; police raid Florida home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Sean Kingston faces fraud charges; police raid Florida home
May 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday raided the Florida home of rapper Sean Kingston, who is accused of not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system.
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Venezuelan National Guard officer gets prison for money laundering
May 23 (UPI) -- A former Venezuelan National Guard officer who now lives in Florida was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for participating in money laundering that included bribery and defrauding banks.
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USDA offers more support to help dairy producers stop H5N1 bird flu spread
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday expanded support to help dairy producers stop the spread of the H5N1 bird flu in cattle. There are two reported human cases so far in people who worked near cows.
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court approves use of S.C. congressional map that affects 30,000 Black voters
May 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pro-Republican redraw of a South Carolina congressional district did not unlawfully exclude Black voters, rejecting a lower court's decision earlier this year.
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department, EPA announce $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in derailment
May 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency reached a $310 million settlement with Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment on Feb. 3, 2023, officials said Thursday.
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Kenya ink investment commitments to deepen partnership on state visit
May 23 (UPI) -- The White House released details Thursday of a raft of agreements including at least $470 million worth of government-private investment and finance with Kenya's President William Ruto on day two of his state visit.
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee grills university leaders on campus Gaza protests
May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man indicted, fined $6M for ordering Biden primary deepfake robocalls
May 23 (UPI) -- New Hampshire on Thursday charged a political consultant for organizing a robocall that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden's voice ahead of the state's primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
At least 9 killed, 50 injured as wind gust brings down stage at Mexican campaign rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement