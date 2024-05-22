Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 6:54 PM

House GOP criticizes Biden's labor policies amid rising union support

By Sophia Didinova, Medill News Service
"The American people understand that President Biden's economic policies actually harm working-class families. The biggest factor in raising workers' wages is a strong economy," U.S. Rep Bob Good, R-Va., said Wednesday at a hearing by the House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
"The American people understand that President Biden's economic policies actually harm working-class families. The biggest factor in raising workers' wages is a strong economy," U.S. Rep Bob Good, R-Va., said Wednesday at a hearing by the House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, May 22 (UPI) -- House representatives clashed Wednesday over the fairness of union organization, with the Republican majority of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions calling it "big labor lies" and "union tactics to undermine free elections."

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said the need for unions is not on the radar anymore, and employees' desire to be members is diminishing.

Advertisement

And Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., noted that workers seek better conditions in a robust economy that cannot be achieved under the Biden administration's economic and labor policies.

"The American people understand that President Biden's economic policies actually harm working-class families. The biggest factor in raising workers' wages is a strong economy," Good said.

Related

However, recent polls by public research firm GBAO show that support for unions is at the highest level in decades, particularly among young workers.

Unionizing provides workers with gains in pay, benefits, and working conditions, and non-benefit workers take advantage of it, as well, said Lynn Rhinehart, a senior fellow at the Economic Policy Institute.

Advertisement

"This is the fifth anti-union and anti-worker hearing that the majority has held this Congress," said Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga. "And it's no coincidence that these are coming at a time when unions are successfully organizing and negotiating in some of the most difficult places in the country."

Republican representatives, however, questioned the legitimacy of many unions, asserting that often they are organized by a minority of workers and do not wholly represent the workplace.

"[They] might not reflect the true wishes of the majority of workers," said Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich.

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., further questioned the union organizing process, asserting that secret ballot elections should be the standard. He said his proposed Employee Rights Act would help legalize it and "protect workers from coercive union tactics."

However, Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., noted that it's not the unions, but rather the employers act coercively, as 75% of companies conduct mandatory meetings for anti-union campaigns.

Rhinehart reinforced her statement, saying that in general, union organizers cannot get inside the workplace to talk to employees, and employers have the greatest access to workers.

"If the union organizer is not an employee, they have to stand in the parking lot, if the parking lot is open, or they have to stand on the street to try to talk to workers as they come and go from work," she said.

Advertisement

According to McBath, union-to-employer negotiations also imply different stakes for the company and the workers.

She said that if a workplace is closed due to shutdown attempts to organize or workers are illegally fired, they lose their livelihood and the ability to provide for themselves and their families.

However, Rhinehart noted, the National Labor Relations Act does not apply a monetary penalty for illegally firing a worker.

"Many workers are not provided with a fair opportunity to consider the benefits or the drawbacks of unionizing because their employers take advantage of weak enforcement laws," said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.

Rhinehart emphasized that unions also benefit the employer in that unionized workers have less turnover, which saves the business money on recruitment and replacement.

"We should support employers and unions coming together to reach agreements," she said.

Latest Headlines

Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
May 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday reported a second and similar case of the Bird Flu identified this time in Michigan tied to cows amid an outbreak beginning on a Texas dairy farm.
Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
May 22 (UPI) -- Mattel is honoring nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world with role-model Barbie dolls in their likeness to "encourage girls to stay in sports and recognize their full potential."
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Along with the anticipation of an extremely busy Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are greatly concerned that storms that undergo undergo rapid intensification.
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
May 22 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley's former home and final resting place won't be auctioned off Thursday after a Tennessee judge blocked the foreclosure sale during an 8-minute hearing in Memphis Wednesday.
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
May 22 (UPI) -- Uvalde, Texas has reached a settlement with 17 families of children killed and 2 families of those wounded by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in 2022. The city will pay $2 million and create a permanent memorial.
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
May 22 (UPI) -- Federal Communications Commission officials won't ban AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but they intend to make such content more transparent.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected shooting entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia and five workers, killing two of them, Wednesday morning, authorities said.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
May 22 (UPI) -- The Florida judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case on Wednesday held two separate hearings with the defense teams hoping to get the charges tossed out.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement