Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 5:25 PM

Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls

By Sheri Walsh
Barbie's new role-model dolls feature nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world, including American professional tennis player Venus Williams. Mattel said it hopes the dolls and their stories will "foster self-confidence, ambition and empowerment among the next generation." Photo courtesy of Mattel
Barbie's new role-model dolls feature nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world, including American professional tennis player Venus Williams. Mattel said it hopes the dolls and their stories will "foster self-confidence, ambition and empowerment among the next generation." Photo courtesy of Mattel

May 22 (UPI) -- In celebration of Barbie's 65th anniversary, Mattel is honoring nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world with role-model dolls in their likeness to "encourage girls to stay in sports and recognize their full potential."

The nine dolls, which include American professional tennis player Venus Williams, were unveiled Wednesday along with their stories of struggle and achievement to inspire young girls and increase their self-confidence.

Advertisement

"I am honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams," said Williams, who has won four Olympic gold medals and was the first woman in tennis to earn equal prize money at Wimbledon.

"Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos," Williams added.

Related

The other eight athletes to be honored with Barbie Role-Model dolls include high-scoring soccer player Christine Sinclair of Canada, Australia's youngest football player Mary Fowler, Olympic champion boxer Estelle Mossely of France and World medal gymnast Alexa Moreno of Mexico.

Advertisement

Olympic gold and silver medal-winning gymnast Rebeca Andrade of Brazil was also celebrated with a doll in her likeness, along with paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez of Spain, Olympic gold medal swimmer Federica Pellegrini of Italy and top-ranked European track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda of Poland.

Mattel announced Wednesday it would also extend its partnership with VOICEINSPORT, a digital sport platform that connects girls to educational content and mentors, including virtual mentorship through next year with the Barbie Role Models.

"Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand's 65th anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition and empowerment among the next generation," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie at Mattel, said in a statement.

"The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality," Berger added. "By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality."

Latest Headlines

Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Along with the anticipation of an extremely busy Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are greatly concerned that storms that undergo undergo rapid intensification.
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
May 22 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley's former home and final resting place won't be auctioned off Thursday after a Tennessee judge blocked the foreclosure sale during an 8-minute hearing in Memphis Wednesday.
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
May 22 (UPI) -- Uvalde, Texas has reached a settlement with 17 families of children killed and 2 families of those wounded by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in 2022. The city will pay $2 million and create a permanent memorial.
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
May 22 (UPI) -- Federal Communications Commission officials won't ban AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but they intend to make such content more transparent.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected shooting entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia and five workers, killing two of them, Wednesday morning, authorities said.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
May 22 (UPI) -- The Florida judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case on Wednesday held two separate hearings with the defense teams hoping to get the charges tossed out.
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
May 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Wednesday said a ringleader and company insider have both pleaded guilty to defrauding biochemical company Sigma-Aldrich Inc., illegally exporting company products to China.
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy -now, pay-later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement