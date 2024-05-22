CFPB: Buy now, pay later firms must offer refund, charge dispute rights

Buy Now pay Later customers Wednesday gained consumer protections similar to credit card users under a new rule interpretation from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Director Rohit Chopra said they are entitled to those protections under consumer laws already on the books. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy now, pay later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law. "Regardless of whether a shopper swipes a credit card or uses buy now, pay later, they are entitled to important consumer protections under longstanding laws and regulations already on the books," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

The rule interpretation issued Wednesday said lenders that issue BNPL digital user accounts are "card issuers" because the digital user accounts they issue constitute "credit cards" under consumer protection regulations.

The new CFPB rule interpretation compels BNPL lenders to comply with Truth In Lending Act requirements to investigate disputes, refund returned products or canceled services and provide billing statements.

The CFPB started an inquiry in 2021 into buy now pay later lending practices. The agency issued a series of orders to five companies -- Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip regarding their practices.

That inquiry found a close similarity to credit cards as consumers used the BNPL providers as credit card substitutes. Both methods of payment use payment processing and credit services as transaction fees are charged to merchants.

CFPB said today there are still BNPL consumer complaints regarding refunds and transaction disputes. According to the CFPB, more than 13% of BNPL transactions result in returns or disputes.

"Because Buy Now, Pay Later lenders will typically meet criteria under existing law and regulation as traditional credit card providers, they need to extend many of the same rights and protections as classic credit card providers. Importantly, these cover dispute and refund rights," the CFPB said in a statement.

BNPL lenders are considered by the CFPB to be creditors subject to regulation.

The consumer protection agency said the failure to provide dispute protections can create chaos for consumers.

The interpretive rule was issued under the CFPB's authority to interpret regulatory rules under the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.