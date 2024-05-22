Trending
May 22, 2024 / 9:17 AM

CFPB: Buy now, pay later firms must offer refund, charge dispute rights

By Doug Cunningham
Buy Now pay Later customers Wednesday gained consumer protections similar to credit card users under a new rule interpretation from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Director Rohit Chopra said they are entitled to those protections under consumer laws already on the books. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy now, pay later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law.

"Regardless of whether a shopper swipes a credit card or uses buy now, pay later, they are entitled to important consumer protections under longstanding laws and regulations already on the books," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

The rule interpretation issued Wednesday said lenders that issue BNPL digital user accounts are "card issuers" because the digital user accounts they issue constitute "credit cards" under consumer protection regulations.

The new CFPB rule interpretation compels BNPL lenders to comply with Truth In Lending Act requirements to investigate disputes, refund returned products or canceled services and provide billing statements.

The CFPB started an inquiry in 2021 into buy now pay later lending practices. The agency issued a series of orders to five companies -- Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip regarding their practices.

That inquiry found a close similarity to credit cards as consumers used the BNPL providers as credit card substitutes. Both methods of payment use payment processing and credit services as transaction fees are charged to merchants.

CFPB said today there are still BNPL consumer complaints regarding refunds and transaction disputes. According to the CFPB, more than 13% of BNPL transactions result in returns or disputes.

"Because Buy Now, Pay Later lenders will typically meet criteria under existing law and regulation as traditional credit card providers, they need to extend many of the same rights and protections as classic credit card providers. Importantly, these cover dispute and refund rights," the CFPB said in a statement.

BNPL lenders are considered by the CFPB to be creditors subject to regulation.

The consumer protection agency said the failure to provide dispute protections can create chaos for consumers.

The interpretive rule was issued under the CFPB's authority to interpret regulatory rules under the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.

Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
May 22 (UPI) -- A Pentagon official said Tuesday that Russia has placed a "counter space weapon" into space last week in the same orbit of U.S. government satellites and could threaten them.
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
May 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will forgive student loans for three categories of borrowers totaling $7.7 billion, the Education Department said.
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
May 22 (UPI) -- GameStop stock surged early last week in a brief reoccurrence of the "meme stock" craze that disrupted markets in early 2021 and experts remain unsure what to make of it all.
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States will release 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve into the commercial market, the Biden administration said, in an effort to keep prices low at U.S. pumps this summer.
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
May 22 (UPI) -- Voters in Oregon and Kentucky cast ballots in their states' primaries Tuesday, further cementing President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican challenger.&n
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
May 22 (UPI) -- A Texas petrochemical company has pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act over a pair of explosions at one of its plants in 2019 that injured several people and prompted a mass evacuation.
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
May 22 (UPI) -- An unknown number of people were killed Tuesday in western Iowa after a strong tornado tore through the town of Greenfield, leveling everything in its path.
South Carolina governor signs law banning gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
South Carolina governor signs law banning gender-affirming care for minors
May 21 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Tuesday a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, as critics called it a "cruel and dangerous assault on trans youth."
Kenya's President Ruto makes historic state visit to U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kenya's President Ruto makes historic state visit to U.S.
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a state visit this week with President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders will discuss "security, trade, investment, health and climate."
Pro-Palestinian protesters call Blinken 'war criminal' during 2 Senate committee hearings
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters call Blinken 'war criminal' during 2 Senate committee hearings
May 21 (UPI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters continually declared Sec. of State Antony Blinken a "war criminal" as he testified during separate Senate hearings Tuesday.
