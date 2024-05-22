Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 5:43 PM / Updated at 5:49 PM

Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm

By Chris Benson
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, inspects a red angus cow during a May 2021 visit to the St. Louis Science Center where Parson was on hand to present a proclamation recognizing May as "Beef Month" in Missouri. In April, a Texas poultry facility stopped production and was ordered to cull 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets at a facility near New Mexico’s border due to the bird flu's rapid spread. File Photo By Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, inspects a red angus cow during a May 2021 visit to the St. Louis Science Center where Parson was on hand to present a proclamation recognizing May as "Beef Month" in Missouri. In April, a Texas poultry facility stopped production and was ordered to cull 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets at a facility near New Mexico’s border due to the bird flu's rapid spread. File Photo By Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported a second and similar case of the bird flu identified this time in Michigan tied to cows amid an outbreak beginning on a Texas dairy farm.

Despite this, the CDC's risk public assessment for the general population "remains low" but the organization says this new case underscores "the importance of recommended precautions in people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals," which it said include people with long or unprotected exposure to infected birds, livestock and other animals, or in that type of environment.

Advertisement

The agency said similar to the Texas case -- first U.S. human bird flu case linked to an outbreak in dairy cows and the first likely case of human infection from a cow globally -- the Michigan individual is a dairy farm worker where the virus had been identified in cows, and that while a nasal swab test originally tested negative for influenza, an eye swab test sent to the CDC identified it as bird flu, which they say indicates eye infections in both cases with only reported eye symptoms in the patients.

Advertisement

The CDC says they have been eyeing influenza surveillance systems closely, "particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including in syndromic surveillance." The Michigan dairy worker who was being monitored because of their work exposure to H5N1-infected cattle reported symptoms to local health officials, they said.

Related

Conjunctivitis, better known as an eye infection, has been associated with previous human infections with avian influenza A viruses and is part of the current CDC case definition for A(H5N1) surveillance, according to the CDC, which added that while it's not yet known exactly how eye infections result from avian influenza exposures, "it may be from eye contamination, potentially with a splash of contaminated fluid, or touching the eyes with something contaminated with the virus, such as a hand."

High levels of the virus have been found in unpasteurized milk from H5N1-infected cows, the federal agency said.

"Given the high levels of the virus in raw milk from infected cows, and the extent of the spread of this virus in dairy cows, similar additional human cases could be identified," the CDC said, adding that "sporadic human infections with no ongoing spread will not change the CDC risk assessment for the U.S. general public," which they consider to be low.

Advertisement

A Texas poultry facility in April stopped production and was ordered to cull 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets -- or young female chickens -- at a facility near New Mexico's border due to the virus' rapid spread.

Last year, scientists and researchers began sounding the alarm on dangerous changes to the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza from seasonal to year-round infections, saying at the time that an urgent coordinated national response was needed.

But the Centers for Disease Control says it has been taking steps to mitigate any future bird flu cases such as by holding weekly engagements with state and local health officials "around increasing their preparedness posture, updated interim recommendations for worker protection to include those who work with dairy cows," health alerts and several other steps.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced a series of new initiatives aimed to monitor and prevent the bird flu as it got reported days later how the H5N1 avian flu virus was discovered in a small number of wild New York City birds.

Latest Headlines

Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
May 22 (UPI) -- Mattel is honoring nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world with role-model Barbie dolls in their likeness to "encourage girls to stay in sports and recognize their full potential."
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Along with the anticipation of an extremely busy Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are greatly concerned that storms that undergo undergo rapid intensification.
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
May 22 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley's former home and final resting place won't be auctioned off Thursday after a Tennessee judge blocked the foreclosure sale during an 8-minute hearing in Memphis Wednesday.
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting
May 22 (UPI) -- Uvalde, Texas has reached a settlement with 17 families of children killed and 2 families of those wounded by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in 2022. The city will pay $2 million and create a permanent memorial.
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
May 22 (UPI) -- Federal Communications Commission officials won't ban AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but they intend to make such content more transparent.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected shooting entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia and five workers, killing two of them, Wednesday morning, authorities said.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
May 22 (UPI) -- The Florida judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case on Wednesday held two separate hearings with the defense teams hoping to get the charges tossed out.
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
May 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Wednesday said a ringleader and company insider have both pleaded guilty to defrauding biochemical company Sigma-Aldrich Inc., illegally exporting company products to China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement