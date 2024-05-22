Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 2:40 PM

Victim families reach settlement with Uvalde over 2022 school shooting

By Doug Cunningham
Families of the victims killed in the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting said Wednesday they have settled their lawsuit with the City of Uvalde. Felix and Kimberly Rubio hold a picture of their 10-year-old daughter, Alexandria, a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting, during a House committee hearing on the practices and profits of gun manufacturers at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2022. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Families of the victims killed in the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting said Wednesday they have settled their lawsuit with the City of Uvalde. Felix and Kimberly Rubio hold a picture of their 10-year-old daughter, Alexandria, a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting, during a House committee hearing on the practices and profits of gun manufacturers at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2022. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Uvalde, Texas, has reached a settlement with 17 families of children killed and 2 families of those wounded by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in 2022. The city will pay $2 million and create a permanent memorial.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24, 2022, shooting.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the families said the settlement included a promise to overhaul the city police department.

The suit against Uvalde isn't the only one families of the victims are pursuing.

Related

A new suit has been filed by the families against the Texas Department of Public Safety and 92 officers for the failure of police officers to engage the gunman for 77 minutes after arriving at the scene.

Josh Koskoff, an attorney for the families, said in a statement, "For 77 minutes, 26 members of the Uvalde Police Department failed to confront an 18-year-old kid armed with an AR-15, and no disciplinary action has ever been taken -- no firings, no demotions, no transparency -- and the families remain eager for that to change. But the healing process must begin, and the commitments made today by the city, in particular, are a step in that critical process."

Advertisement

The mother and aunt of two of the child victims, Veronia Luevanos, said, "This settlement reflects a good-faith effort, particularly by the City of Uvalde, to begin rebuilding trust in the systems that failed to protect us."

She said for two long years the families languished in pain without any accountability from law enforcement agencies and officers.

In the settlement with the city, the families agreed to accept the $2 million limit on the city's insurance policy because seeking more money would have resulted in a city bankruptcy.

The City of Uvalde committed to establishing a May 24 annual Day of Remembrance of the tragedy and also will implement a new "fitness for duty" standard that will be developed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The families have also named the Uvalde school district and Uvalde county district attorney Christina Mitchell in lawsuits for the way the shooting was handled.

A Justice Department report that reviewed law enforcement response confirmed failures at every level contributed to the inaction of police for over an hour at the scene of the killings.

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Judge halts Graceland foreclosure auction due to dubious documents
May 22 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley's former home and final resting place won't be auctioned off Thursday after a Tennessee judge blocked the foreclosure sale during an 8-minute hearing in Memphis Wednesday.
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI
May 22 (UPI) -- Federal Communications Commission officials won't ban AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but they intend to make such content more transparent.
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in workplace shooting in Chester, Pa.
May 22 (UPI) -- A suspected shooting entered a linen company in suburban Philadelphia and five workers, killing two of them, Wednesday morning, authorities said.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
May 22 (UPI) -- The Florida judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case on Wednesday held two separate hearings with the defense teams hoping to get the charges tossed out.
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
May 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Wednesday said a ringleader and company insider have both pleaded guilty to defrauding biochemical company Sigma-Aldrich Inc., illegally exporting company products to China.
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy -now, pay-later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law.
U.S. passenger vehicles in use hit record average age of 12.6 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. passenger vehicles in use hit record average age of 12.6 years
May 22 (UPI) -- The average age of U.S. cars and light trucks on U.S. roads has hit a record 12.6 years, according to a Wednesday S&P Mobility report.
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
May 22 (UPI) -- A Pentagon official said Tuesday that Russia has placed a "counter space weapon" into space last week in the same orbit of U.S. government satellites and could threaten them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement