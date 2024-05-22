Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 11:41 PM

4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa

By Darryl Coote
At least four people were killed in Tuesday's severe weather that hit the Iowa city of Greenfield. Photo courtesy of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds/Facebook
1 of 2 | At least four people were killed in Tuesday's severe weather that hit the Iowa city of Greenfield. Photo courtesy of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds/Facebook

May 22 (UPI) -- A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake.

The storm hit Greenfield, a city of some 2,000 people located about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines, Tuesday afternoon. Videos and images circulated online show stretches of the town razed and reduced to debris.

Advertisement

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the casualty toll Wednesday, stating it believes the number of injured is likely higher and the 35 individuals reported only reflect those being treated for injuries at designated alternate care sites.

At least 14 people were transported by EMS services to out-of-country medical facilities, it said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Greenfield to inspect the damage.

"The community of Greenfield is strong," the Republican governor said in a statement.

"Amid the devastation there is hope and resilience. Progress is already visible, and it will continue. Thank you to emergency management, first responders, law enforcement, health care providers, and everyone supporting the effort."

On Tuesday following the severe weather, Reynolds had authorized a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for 15 counties, including Adair, where Greenfield is located, freeing up state resources to be used for recovery operations while activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Advocacy programs.

Advertisement

In a press conference in Greenfield on Wednesday, Reynolds said she requested an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

State Rep. Ray Sorensen, who represents the 23rd district, that includes Adair County, said the storm has forever changed Greenfield's appearance, felling historic trees that made its skyline.

"There are so many historic trees in town that are gone, and, you know, not to downplay people's houses completely destroyed, but that to me is the history of Greenfield are some of those old trees and it's a completely different town now," he said.

"I was glad that it spared the grandstand at the fairgrounds, because that's another historic grandstand and so we've been lucky there."

The storm hit less than a month after both Minden and Shelby, Iowa, were slammed with strong tornadoes, killing at least one person.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Rick Scott joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
May 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Wednesday that he is making it a three-way race to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next Senate Republican leader.
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
RNC headquarters briefly evacuated, locked down after blood vials found
May 22 (UPI) -- After a package containing two vials of blood was delivered, the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C., on Wednesday was evacuated and locked down for roughly two hours.
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in November
May 22 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March, said Wednesday she "will be voting for Trump" in his 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden.
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Air Force makes Patrick Space Force Base the permanent STARCOM headquarters
May 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Space Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is the new headquarters for the U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command, which goes by STARCOM.
White House unveils Kenya state dinner plans with performance by Brad Paisley
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House unveils Kenya state dinner plans with performance by Brad Paisley
May 22 (UPI) -- As Kenyan President William Ruto arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a state visit, the White House and first lady Jill Biden revealed plans for Thursday's state dinner.
House GOP criticizes Biden's labor policies amid rising union support
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House GOP criticizes Biden's labor policies amid rising union support
WASHINGTON, May 22 (UPI) -- House representatives clashed Wednesday over the fairness of union organization during a hearing by the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.
Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Second U.S. bird flu case in human linked to Michigan dairy farm
May 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday reported a second and similar case of the Bird Flu identified this time in Michigan tied to cows amid an outbreak beginning on a Texas dairy farm.
Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Barbie celebrates athletes around the world with role-model dolls
May 22 (UPI) -- Mattel is honoring nine athletes who have broken boundaries around the world with role-model Barbie dolls in their likeness to "encourage girls to stay in sports and recognize their full potential."
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rapid intensification of storms could increase danger of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Along with the anticipation of an extremely busy Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather meteorologists are greatly concerned that storms that undergo undergo rapid intensification.
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
President Joe Biden's 200th judge, an Arizona woman, confirmed in 66-28 Senate vote
May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement