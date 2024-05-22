4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa

1 of 2 | At least four people were killed in Tuesday's severe weather that hit the Iowa city of Greenfield. Photo courtesy of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds/ Facebook

May 22 (UPI) -- A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake. The storm hit Greenfield, a city of some 2,000 people located about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines, Tuesday afternoon. Videos and images circulated online show stretches of the town razed and reduced to debris. Advertisement

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the casualty toll Wednesday, stating it believes the number of injured is likely higher and the 35 individuals reported only reflect those being treated for injuries at designated alternate care sites.

At least 14 people were transported by EMS services to out-of-country medical facilities, it said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited Greenfield to inspect the damage.

"The community of Greenfield is strong," the Republican governor said in a statement.

"Amid the devastation there is hope and resilience. Progress is already visible, and it will continue. Thank you to emergency management, first responders, law enforcement, health care providers, and everyone supporting the effort."

On Tuesday following the severe weather, Reynolds had authorized a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for 15 counties, including Adair, where Greenfield is located, freeing up state resources to be used for recovery operations while activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Advocacy programs.

In a press conference in Greenfield on Wednesday, Reynolds said she requested an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

State Rep. Ray Sorensen, who represents the 23rd district, that includes Adair County, said the storm has forever changed Greenfield's appearance, felling historic trees that made its skyline.

"There are so many historic trees in town that are gone, and, you know, not to downplay people's houses completely destroyed, but that to me is the history of Greenfield are some of those old trees and it's a completely different town now," he said.

"I was glad that it spared the grandstand at the fairgrounds, because that's another historic grandstand and so we've been lucky there."

The storm hit less than a month after both Minden and Shelby, Iowa, were slammed with strong tornadoes, killing at least one person.