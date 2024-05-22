FCC considering rules on transparency for radio, TV political ads that use AI

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to regulate transparency in AI-generated political ads that are aired on television and radio. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Federal Communications Commission officials won't ban AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but they intend to make such content more transparent. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday revealed a proposal that would examine whether the commission should require full disclosure on AI-generated political ads that air on radio and are shown on television. Advertisement

"As artificial intelligence tools become more accessible, the commission wants to make sure consumers are fully informed when the technology is used," Rosenworcel said in a news release.

"I've shared with my colleagues a proposal that makes clear consumers have a right to know when AI tools are being used in the political ads they see," Rosenworcel said. "I hope they swiftly act on this issue."

She said AI use likely will "play a substantial role" in creating political ads for the Nov. 5 general election and future elections.

AI use in political ads raises the potential deceiving voters with "deep fakes" that are altered images, videos or audio recordings that"depict people doing or saying things" that they did not actually do or say, Rosenworcel said.

AI content also might represent virtual events that never really happened, she added.

Advertisement

If the FCC adopts the proposal to increase transparency in AI-generated content, it would do so by:

Seeking comment on whether to require an on-air or written disclosure in broadcasters' political filed when political ads use AI content.

Proposing to apply disclosure rules on political ads for candidates and issues.

Requesting comment on how to define AI-generated content.

The proposal also would apply disclosure requirements to broadcasters and entities that provide origination programming in specific markets, including cable operators, satellite TV, radio providers and those who provide programming for foreign audiences.

Rosenworcel did not suggest a timeline to adopt the proposal and regulate AI-generated political content on radio and television.

The FCC proposal comes about a week after White House officials announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace to protect employees and ensure human oversight over AI use.

The new guidelines include informing workers and enabling their input regarding how AI systems are used in the workplace.

The guidelines ensure human oversight of AI use in the workplace, providing transparency in its use and using AI to support and enable employees while ensuring responsible use of AI-collected data.