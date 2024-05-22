Senate confirms President Joe Biden's 200th judge

1 of 2 | U.S. President Joe Biden (R) escorts Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Feb. 2022 at the White House to announce his decision to nominate her to be the country's first Black woman to sit on the high court. The Senate on Wednesday is set to vote to confirm Biden's 200th judge. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021. The vote to confirm Angela Martinez to a seat on the federal district court in Arizona comes after the Senate on Tuesday approved the appointment of Krissa Lanham to the same court. Advertisement

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the vote as a "major milestone," calling Biden's appointees "the most diverse slate of judicial nominations under any president in American history."

"The bench, the powerful federal judiciary filled with lifetime appointments should, reflect America," he said. "It's taken too long to get to this point."

The Senate was slated to consider in addition to Martinez the nomination of Dena Coggins, of California, to be United States District Judge for California's Eastern District with a Senate vote scheduled for later in the afternoon. Afterward the Senate will take up the nomination of Melissa Dalton, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Martinez, since 2023 a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Arizona, spoke Tuesday the day before at a Senate hearing during her judicial nomination as she addressed senators and thanked her family and those around her ahead of Wednesday's likely vote to confirm her to her new post.

"By way of background, I was raised as a military kid," Martinez said.

Martinez and Lanham were nominated in March by outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who said the two nominees "are both deeply committed to justice and the rule of law," adding that she looked forward "to their bipartisan confirmations."

The Senate currently has 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and three independent members with a 51-vote majority is needed to confirm.

Donald Trump placed 234 judges on the federal bench during his one-term presidency. This will leave Biden with 42 U.S. court of appeals judges confirmed, 155 to the U.S. district court as well as two to the Court of International Trade and the 2022 Supreme Court justice appointment in Ketanji Brown Jackson -- the first Black woman to sit on the country's high court.

That is less in comparison to the three Supreme Court appointments -- Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- by former President Donald Trump.

"I think it's pretty substantial when you consider what we've been up against," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin told CBS News

Biden nominated Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on the Supreme Court. She was confirmed that April in a 53-47 Senate confirmation vote and was sworn in weeks later in June.