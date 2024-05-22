Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2024 / 11:59 AM / Updated at 12:52 PM

Senate confirms President Joe Biden's 200th judge

By Chris Benson
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) escorts Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Feb. 2022 at the White House to announce his decision to nominate her to be the country's first Black woman to sit on the high court. The Senate on Wednesday is set to vote to confirm Biden's 200th judge. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Joe Biden (R) escorts Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Feb. 2022 at the White House to announce his decision to nominate her to be the country's first Black woman to sit on the high court. The Senate on Wednesday is set to vote to confirm Biden's 200th judge. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm the 200th judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden since taking office January 2021.

The vote to confirm Angela Martinez to a seat on the federal district court in Arizona comes after the Senate on Tuesday approved the appointment of Krissa Lanham to the same court.

Advertisement

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the vote as a "major milestone," calling Biden's appointees "the most diverse slate of judicial nominations under any president in American history."

"The bench, the powerful federal judiciary filled with lifetime appointments should, reflect America," he said. "It's taken too long to get to this point."

Related

The Senate was slated to consider in addition to Martinez the nomination of Dena Coggins, of California, to be United States District Judge for California's Eastern District with a Senate vote scheduled for later in the afternoon. Afterward the Senate will take up the nomination of Melissa Dalton, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Martinez, since 2023 a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Arizona, spoke Tuesday the day before at a Senate hearing during her judicial nomination as she addressed senators and thanked her family and those around her ahead of Wednesday's likely vote to confirm her to her new post.

Advertisement

"By way of background, I was raised as a military kid," Martinez said.

Martinez and Lanham were nominated in March by outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who said the two nominees "are both deeply committed to justice and the rule of law," adding that she looked forward "to their bipartisan confirmations."

The Senate currently has 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and three independent members with a 51-vote majority is needed to confirm.

Donald Trump placed 234 judges on the federal bench during his one-term presidency. This will leave Biden with 42 U.S. court of appeals judges confirmed, 155 to the U.S. district court as well as two to the Court of International Trade and the 2022 Supreme Court justice appointment in Ketanji Brown Jackson -- the first Black woman to sit on the country's high court.

That is less in comparison to the three Supreme Court appointments -- Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- by former President Donald Trump.

"I think it's pretty substantial when you consider what we've been up against," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin told CBS News

Advertisement

Biden nominated Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on the Supreme Court. She was confirmed that April in a 53-47 Senate confirmation vote and was sworn in weeks later in June.

Latest Headlines

Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida men plead guilty to fraud in scheme to export biochemicals to China
May 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Wednesday said a ringleader and company insider have both pleaded guilty to defrauding biochemical company Sigma-Aldrich Inc., illegally exporting company products to China.
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer agency: Buy-now, pay-later firms must offer refunds, provide other rights
May 22 (UPI) -- A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule interpretation issued Wednesday gives buy -now, pay-later customers protections similar to credit card users under consumer law.
U.S. passenger vehicles in use hit record average age of 12.6 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. passenger vehicles in use hit record average age of 12.6 years
May 22 (UPI) -- The average age of U.S. cars and light trucks on U.S. roads has hit a record 12.6 years, according to a Wednesday S&P Mobility report.
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon says Russia 'likely' launched 'counter space' satellite
May 22 (UPI) -- A Pentagon official said Tuesday that Russia has placed a "counter space weapon" into space last week in the same orbit of U.S. government satellites and could threaten them.
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration announces $7.7B in relief for 160,000 student borrowers
May 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will forgive student loans for three categories of borrowers totaling $7.7 billion, the Education Department said.
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After 'Roaring Kitty' rally, GameStop, 'meme stocks' still puzzle market experts
May 22 (UPI) -- GameStop stock surged early last week in a brief reoccurrence of the "meme stock" craze that disrupted markets in early 2021 and experts remain unsure what to make of it all.
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. to release 1M barrels of gas to lower prices at pumps this summer
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States will release 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve into the commercial market, the Biden administration said, in an effort to keep prices low at U.S. pumps this summer.
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
May 22 (UPI) -- Voters in Oregon and Kentucky cast ballots in their states' primaries Tuesday, further cementing President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican challenger.&n
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas petrochemical pleads guilty for 2019 explosions that prompted mass evacuations
May 22 (UPI) -- A Texas petrochemical company has pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act over a pair of explosions at one of its plants in 2019 that injured several people and prompted a mass evacuation.
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
May 22 (UPI) -- An unknown number of people were killed Tuesday in western Iowa after a strong tornado tore through the town of Greenfield, leveling everything in its path.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement