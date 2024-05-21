Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 21, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Trump hush-money trial: Both sides rest following Robert Costello testimony

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected to start next week in the felony trial charging Trump with making illegal hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Pool Photo by Justin Lane/UPI
1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected to start next week in the felony trial charging Trump with making illegal hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Pool Photo by Justin Lane/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Final arguments are set to begin in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump as the defense rested its case on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan instructed the jury that the trial will resume for final summations next Tuesday. The defense and prosecution will be back in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon to discuss the jury's charging instructions.

Advertisement

At the start of the day, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger resumed her cross examination of the defense's final witness, Robert Costello, the former attorney of Michael Cohen.

Hoffinger pressed Costello about some of his testimony from Monday, including him stating that he only had Cohen's interests in mind while representing him.

Related

Hoffinger showed the jury an email sent in 2018 from Costello to his law partner Jeff Citron.

"Tune into CNN and see how they are playing this up," Costello writes. "Cohen has to know this and he continues to slow play us and the President. I am in a golf tournament tomorrow early and again on Sunday. What would you say to this [expletive]? He is playing the most powerful man on the planet."

Advertisement

Costello denied Hoffinger's assertion that he has animosity toward Cohen, saying that he does not think Cohen is telling the truth. She then asked him if he was trying to intimidate Cohen and he denied that he was.

When defense attorney Emil Bove next questioned Costello he revisited the suggestion that Costello was trying to intimidate Cohen. Costello said he did not pressure Cohen into doing anything.

Hoffinger reviewed several more emails from 2018, including emails between Cohen and Costello. These conversations included discussions about Rudy Giuliani joining Trump's legal team.

Costello also emailed Citron to devise a strategy to "get Cohen on the right page without giving him the appearance that we are following instruction from Giuliani or the president." Costello said he was referring to Cohen becoming irritated about Giuliani making statements to the press.

Costello denied asking Cohen to retain his representation, promising a backchannel to the former president. Hoffinger then showed the jury an email from Costello to Cohen mentioning a "backchannel" to Trump.

Costello said it was Giuliani who first used the word "backchannel."

In one email from Cohen to Costello and Citron, he tells them to stop contacting him.

Costello's testimony became contentious on Monday, causing Judge Juan Merchan to briefly clear the courtroom and admonish the witness over repeated sighs, backtalk and visible signs of frustration.

Advertisement

The prosecution rested Monday after more than nine hours of testimony by Cohen.

Trump faces 34 charges related to allegedly falsifying business documents to hide hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was one of 22 witnesses to testify in the trial.

Latest Headlines

2-alarm fire breaks out at Tesla Fremont, Calif., factory
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2-alarm fire breaks out at Tesla Fremont, Calif., factory
May 21 (UPI) -- A two-alarm fire broke out at the Tesla vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., on Monday but no injuries were reported at the two-story building.
Biden to visit N.H. to announce 1 million benefit claims approved under PACT Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to visit N.H. to announce 1 million benefit claims approved under PACT Act
May 21 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said more than 1 million claims for benefits for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act have been granted since the law was enacted in 2022.
DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is suing two Christian anti-abortion organizations and seven of its members on allegations of blocking access to two northeast Ohio reproductive health clinics in June 2021.
Death toll from Houston-area storm rises to eight, 150K still without power
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Death toll from Houston-area storm rises to eight, 150K still without power
May 21 (UPI) -- An eighth person has died related to last week's fast-moving strong storm system that smashed through Houston and the surrounding area, officials said.
U.S. blacklists retired Bangladeshi general for 'significant corruption'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists retired Bangladeshi general for 'significant corruption'
May 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a retired Bangladeshi general on accusations of "significant corruption."
U.S. offers 'official condolences' for Raisi's death, says he has 'blood on his hands'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. offers 'official condolences' for Raisi's death, says he has 'blood on his hands'
May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday offered its "official condolences" for the death of President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran who was killed in a helicopter crash a day prior.
Two people missing after canoes go over Minnesota waterfall
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two people missing after canoes go over Minnesota waterfall
May 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers in northern Minnesota are searching for two people who have been missing since Saturday after their canoes went over Curtain Falls.
Half Moon Bay workers to share $450K after mass shooting exposes poor working conditions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Half Moon Bay workers to share $450K after mass shooting exposes poor working conditions
May 20 (UPI) -- Dozens of employees at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms, where a disgruntled co-worker killed seven migrant workers last year, will share $450,000 in back wages and damages, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday.
Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
May 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man is in federal custody for producing sexually explicit AI-generated images of minors and sending similar AI-generated child pornography to a 15-year-old boy.
Sens. Ted Cruz, Katie Britt introduce Republican bill to protect IVF
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sens. Ted Cruz, Katie Britt introduce Republican bill to protect IVF
May 20 (UPI) -- Two conservative Republican senators on Monday introduced a bill which seeks to protect access to in vitro fertilization, known as IVF, after a past effort by Senate Democrats failed in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen admits to stealing from Trump Org.
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen admits to stealing from Trump Org.
Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
Cargo ship Dali refloated, towed away from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
Cargo ship Dali refloated, towed away from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Maryland weapons ban
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Maryland weapons ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement