Kenya's President Ruto makes historic state visit to U.S.

Kenya's President William Ruto arrived Tuesday in the United States, landing in Atlanta for a speech at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum. He will continue his official state visit Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C., where he will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss "security, trade, investment, health and climate," as well as police deployment in Haiti. File Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a state visit this week with President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders will discuss economic and security partnerships, as well as police deployment to Haiti. Ruto's visit to the White House comes at Biden's invitation and is the first state visit in two decades by a Kenyon president to the United States. It also marks the 60th anniversary of the United States' official relations with Kenya. Advertisement

"Kenya is a key partner on an array of issues including security, trade, investment, health and climate. And we're looking forward to hosting. The president and the first lady certainly are," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Ruto arrived Tuesday to the United States, landing in Atlanta where he delivered a speech on governance and democratic values at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

"I welcome President Ruto's engagements with civic leaders on issues of democratic governance while in Atlanta, as well as his focus on our people-to-people ties, public health partnerships, educational exchanges, investments in shared prosperity and his engagements in Atlanta's African Diaspora," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto will fly to Washington, D.C., where they will be greeted by first lady Jill Biden at Andrews Air Force Base.

Biden will welcome the Kenyan president to the White House on Wednesday afternoon where they will hold a meeting with chief executive officers and other business leaders.

On Thursday, Biden and Ruto will hold talks focusing on trade and security partnerships as Kenya pledges to lead a multi-national mission to restore order in Haiti, where gang violence has escalated throughout the island nation.

First ladies Biden and Ruto will spend Thursday visiting the Advanced Technical Center, where they will hear from high school students about the nursing and cybersecurity career program, and the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center to learn about cancer screenings.

A State Dinner is planned for Thursday night.

President Ruto's visit to the United States comes amid anger in Kenya over government plans to impose additional taxes, as Ruto urges Kenyans to live within their means.

Critics argue taxpayer money is funding government extravagance as Ruto and a delegation of more than 30 people flew to the United States on a private jet. A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Kenya's capital of Nairobi denied reports the U.S. government paid for the aircraft.

Advertisement

"Just to be clear: the United States of America did not pay for President Ruto's jet to the U.S."