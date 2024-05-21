Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2024 / 6:46 PM

GOP Rep. Greg Murphy to undergo surgery to remove tumor at base of skull

By Sheri Walsh
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., revealed Tuesday he will undergo surgery to remove a tumor at the base of his skull, saying he has been diagnosed with "a pituitary macroadenoma." Murphy, 61, said the tumor is believed to be benign and that his "prognosis is excellent." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina announced Tuesday he will step away from his duties in the U.S. House to undergo surgery for a tumor, which is believed to be benign, at the base of his skull.

"I have been diagnosed with a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma," Murphy, 61, wrote Tuesday in a statement regarding his condition.

"It is thought to be a benign tumor, however, given its size and location, and its subsequent ability to affect vital structures in the brain, I am scheduled to have it surgically removed."

Murphy, who is also a physician, said his "prognosis is excellent" and that he hopes to return to work full-time as soon as possible.

"As a physician I have, for the last 30 years, taken care of thousands and thousands of patients. It is now my turn to be one," Murphy added, as he revealed his "utmost faith" in his physicians and surgeons to get him "through this and back on the road to full recovery."

As Murphy steps away from the U.S. House of Representatives, his temporary absence will drop the GOP's thin majority to 216 over 213 Democrats in the chamber.

Murphy has represented North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District since 2019 after serving in the state House. He is the only actively practicing physician in Congress and still sees patients several days a month.

"I have been, and will continue to be, a tireless advocate for those who take care of patients," Murphy said Tuesday, as he revealed his diagnosis.

"The doctors, nurses and medical staff who train and sacrifice for years and years to care for others have answered the highest call of humanity and should be appreciated for such," Murphy added, as he thanked his family, his staff and his constituents for their support.

"I am at absolute peace. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and hope everyone understands our desire for privacy at this time."

