May 21 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said more than 1 million claims for benefits for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act have been granted since the law was enacted in 2022. President Joe Biden will travel to Nashua, N.H., on Tuesday afternoon to detail the $5.7 billion in benefits earned by more than 888,000 veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during their time in the military. Advertisement

"President Biden believes that our nation has a sacred obligation to properly prepare and equip the troops we send into harm's way -- and to care for them and their families when they return home," the White House said.

"Some military service can result in increased health risks for our veterans, and some injuries and illnesses like asthma, cancer and others can take years to manifest."

The White House has processed more than 1.3 million clams since Aug. 10, 2022, and has prioritized claims involving terminal illnesses and veterans experiencing homelessness.

The White House said the PACT Act has delivered $637 million in the processing of cancer claims for veterans.

"Thanks to the PACT Act outreach campaign, veterans and survivors are applying for their earned benefits at record rates," the White House said.

The PACT Act expands VA healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange and other poison during their military service. The law expands those suffering from exposure from the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.