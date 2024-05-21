Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 21, 2024 / 6:09 PM

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal

By Sheri Walsh
Donald Trump speaks to reporters Thursday at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Court documents unsealed Tuesday in Trump's classified documents case reveal his lawyers found four documents in the former president's Mar-a-Lago bedroom four months after the FBI's search in August 2022. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Donald Trump speaks to reporters Thursday at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Court documents unsealed Tuesday in Trump's classified documents case reveal his lawyers found four documents in the former president's Mar-a-Lago bedroom four months after the FBI's search in August 2022. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's lawyers found four classified documents in the former president's bedroom months after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's 2023 opinion revealed an empty folder and "another mostly empty folder marked 'Classified Evening Summary'" were discovered by Trump's lawyers four months after prosecutors had subpoenaed them, and four months after the FBI had conducted a thorough search of the property in August 2022, according to the 87-page document.

Advertisement

"Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago," Howell, an Obama appointee, wrote. Trump's office turned over the box of documents to the FBI in January 2023, Howell said.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, released the documents Tuesday following redaction negotiations with special counsel Jack Smith and Trump's lawyers. The opinion was released, in addition to other filings, as Trump's lawyers work to have the case dismissed.

Related

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts last June related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House. Two hearings are scheduled for Wednesday as Trump aide Walt Nauta tries to dismiss obstruction and false statement charges against him.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cannon indefinitely postponed Trump's trial -- which had been scheduled to start this week -- due to the large number of outstanding pre-trial motions. Cannon said she had "eight substantive pretrial motions" to rule on, including litigation on CIPA, which will determine how classified information should be presented at the trial. The delay could push the trial until after the 2024 election.

Prosecutors have pursued a previously undisclosed theory of steps they allege Trump and his associates took to obstruct the documents investigation. Last year, prosecutors compelled testimony from one of Trump's attorneys, Evan Corcoran, alleging that aides moved boxes without being caught on camera after Trump was informed of a government subpoena for video footage.

"The government urged that this scramble to Mar-a-Lago in the wake of the June 24, 2022, phone call reflects the former president's realization that the removal of the boxes from the storage room before the search was captured on camera -- and his attempts to ensure that any subsequent movement of the boxes back to the storage room could occur off camera," Howell wrote.

The government has alleged in the indictment that Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira allegedly conspired to try to delete surveillance footage.

Advertisement

"This theory draws support from the curious absence of any video footage showing the return of the remaining boxes to the storage room, which necessarily occurred at some point between June 3, 2022 -- when the room had approximately [redacted] boxes, according to FBI agents -- and the execution of the search warrant on Aug. 8, 2022 -- when agents counted 73 boxes," the judge wrote.

Latest Headlines

Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
May 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce launched its Million Women in Construction Community Pledge Tuesday to encourage more construction companies to hire more women.
Fossil fuels will be needed to power electrical grid longer, Senate panel says
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Fossil fuels will be needed to power electrical grid longer, Senate panel says
WASHINGTON, May 21 (UPI) Despite efforts by the Biden administration to curb fossil fuel emissions, senators say the energy grid may have to rely on them longer to provide necessary power as AI and other technologies increase electricity demand.
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
May 21 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis is scheduled for a foreclosure auction Thursday, but his granddaughter is fighting back with a lawsuit alleging fraud.
Travelers can save money as Spirit Airlines joins Frontier, other rival airlines in fee updates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Travelers can save money as Spirit Airlines joins Frontier, other rival airlines in fee updates
May 21 (UPI) -- Two American budget airlines have in recent days announced a series of deals and other price restructuring policies aimed at saving travelers money to get the two companies on par with their larger rival competitors.
Giuliani, 10 others plead not guilty to felony election charges in Arizona
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Giuliani, 10 others plead not guilty to felony election charges in Arizona
May 21 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and 10 co-defendants pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges accusing them of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
May 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven senators have called for a federal investigation into Formula One racing for not including Andretti Global.
U.N. says no to Russian-backed resolution to keep space weapons race at bay
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.N. says no to Russian-backed resolution to keep space weapons race at bay
May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday for the second time in nearly a month failed to adopt a first-of-its-kind resolution, this time Russian-backed, which aims to prevent a weapons race in outer space.
University of Michigan clears 50 from pro-Palestinian encampment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
University of Michigan clears 50 from pro-Palestinian encampment
May 21 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday cleared about 50 protesters from a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the University of Michigan early Tuesday morning.
Caterpillar to pay $800K to settle discrimination charge with Labor Dept.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Caterpillar to pay $800K to settle discrimination charge with Labor Dept.
May 21 (UPI) -- Caterpillar has agreed to pay $800,000 in back wages and interest to settle an alleged systemic hiring discrimination charge involving 60 Black applicants who sought work at its facility in Decatur, Ill.
Rising heat, humidity in Northeast could trigger severe storms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rising heat, humidity in Northeast could trigger severe storms
Mother Nature has gotten the memo that the unofficial start to summer is quickly approaching, as heat and humidity are on the rise in the Northeast. The uptick in steamy weather may come with stormy consequences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
Man arrested for allegedly producing, distributing AI-generated child porn
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
U.S. offers 'official condolences' for Raisi's death, says he has 'blood on his hands'
U.S. offers 'official condolences' for Raisi's death, says he has 'blood on his hands'
Sens. Ted Cruz, Katie Britt introduce Republican bill to protect IVF
Sens. Ted Cruz, Katie Britt introduce Republican bill to protect IVF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement