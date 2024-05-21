Caterpillar to pay $800K to settle discrimination charge with Labor Dept.

May 21 (UPI) -- Caterpillar has agreed to pay $800,000 in back wages and interest to settle an alleged systemic hiring discrimination charge involving 60 Black applicants who sought work at its facility in Decatur, Ill., the Labor Department said Tuesday.
The department said that during a routine compliance review by its Office of the Federal Compliance Programs found that the heavy equipment manufacturer discriminated against Blacks who applied for fabrication specialist/welder positions at the Decatur facility from March 30, 2018, to March 30, 2020.