Advertisement
U.S. News
May 20, 2024 / 4:02 AM

China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S., EU chemical exports

By Darryl Coote
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) meets with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on Nov. 15, 2023, in Woodside, Calif. On Sunday, Beijing announced an investigation into copolymer formaldehyde exports from the United States, the European Union and others amid a growing trade dispute. File Photo via MFA China/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) meets with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on Nov. 15, 2023, in Woodside, Calif. On Sunday, Beijing announced an investigation into copolymer formaldehyde exports from the United States, the European Union and others amid a growing trade dispute. File Photo via MFA China/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into copolymer formaldehyde imported from the United States and the European Union, after they announced similar measures targeting Beijing last week.

Copolymer formaldehyde is a thermoplastic resin that can be used to replace certain metal materials for auto parts, electronic applications and industrial machinery, among many other applications.

Advertisement

Beijing's Ministry of Commerce announced the investigation Sunday, stating it had received a complaint from a company on behalf of mainland China's copolymer formaldehyde industry.

Along with the United States and EU, exports from Taiwan and Japan will also be probe.

Related

The ministry said it will investigate damages incurred by China's domestic industry by the alleged price dumping from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023, with expectations that the probe will be concluded by May of 2025.

The move comes seemingly in response to measures the 27-member European bloc and the United States took last week seeking to right what they see as imbalances in the market caused by Beijing over producing certain products that it then floods the international markets with.

On Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese imports of tinplated steel products.

Advertisement

EUROFER, the European Steel Association, applauded the move, saying in a statement that Chinese mills have been bloating the EU market with its overcapacities of tinplate at low prices for at least the last four years, causing "serious repercussions" for domestic products.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden of the United States on Tuesday increased tariffs on some $18 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Products affected include steel, aluminum, electric vehicles and lithium-ion EV batteries as well as solar cells and ship-to-shore cranes, among others.

In response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the United States of continuing to politicize trade.

"This will only significantly drive up the cost of imported goods, inflict more loss on American companies and consumers and make the U.S. consumers pay even more," he told reporters Wednesday during a regular press conference.

"The U.S.' protectionist measures will further damage the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains."

Latest Headlines

U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. forces will withdraw from Niger by mid-September, their two militaries said Sunday, as U.S. officials voice optimism that military and diplomatic relations between the two countries can be reforged.
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday gave is first commencement speech this year at Morehouse College while his administration has braced for anger from students over his support for Israel.
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
May 19 (UPI) -- Alice Stewart, longtime CNN contributor and GOP adviser died Saturday. She was 58.
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
May 18 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Friday in upstate New York, killing three people.
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
May 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio judge on Friday ruled against a state law banning cities from making their own laws regulating the sale flavored tobacco.
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Friday said an imprisoned Oregon man was charged in connection with the deaths of three women in Portland.
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
May 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are investigating the use of underage workers at an Alabama poultry plant owned by the same firm found responsible for the death of a 16-year-old worker in Mississippi.
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
May 18 (UPI) -- A ballot initiative seeking to make abortion a right and requiring taxpayer funding through state and local health insurance plans qualifies for inclusion on Colorado's Nov. 5 ballot.
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
May 18 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia and Chicago ended attempts by pro-Palestinian protestors to take over buildings at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago Friday night.
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
May 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's first crewed space mission was delayed again due to a persistent helium leak.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement