May 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen admitted to stealing about $30,000 from the Trump Organization during his testimony in Manhattan on Monday. Cohen testified that he hired a tech firm RedFinch in 2014 and 2015 for $50,000. The firm was hired to rig online polls in favor of the former president. Cohen paid them about $20,000 cash, saying he could not remember the exact amount exchanged in a brown paper bag. Advertisement

Despite invoicing the Trump Organization for $50,000, Cohen never paid back the remainder of the balance to RedFinch.

"So you stole from the Trump Organization, right?" Trump's attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen.

Cohen replied "yes, sir," adding that he shared the story with multiple prosecutors.

He added that he never had to plead guilty to larceny related to the funds and never had to pay back the Trump Organization.

He later said that the Trump Organization was not paying "significant invoices" from him in 2018. He then told his attorney Bob Costello about his concerns over not being paid.

Trump's defense team is continuing its cross-examination of Cohen in the hush-money trial of the former president. Cohen testified for more than six hours over the course of two days last week.

During Monday's testimony, Cohen said that he took on consulting duties for other clients while he was working for Trump and did not "specifically tell" him about it. One of the clients was AT&T.

Cohen added that Trump introduced him to the CEO of AT&T. This was while AT&T was working on a deal to acquire WarnerMedia.

Cohen agreed with Blanche that he does not believe there was anything wrong with him working with AT&T.

Blanche asked Cohen about his conflicting statements over Trump's knowledge of the hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. In 2018 when the story of Trump's affair with Daniels was published, Cohen said Trump did not know about the payment. Cohen confirmed that he recorded his conversations with reporters.

Blanche added that Cohen also told a friend in a New York jail that Trump was unaware of the payment.

"I don't recall specifically saying that, but it would have been what I would have said at that time," Cohen said.

Cohen had been the only person to testify that Trump did know about a $130,000 payment being made to Daniels, saying that they had a phone conversation about it.

Blanche also questioned Cohen about his more recent streams of income. Cohen said he has earned about $3.4 million from book deals and $1 million from podcasting.

Trump faces 34 counts related to falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to hide hush-money payments to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal while he was running for president in 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the affairs.