May 20, 2024 / 3:07 PM

Calls for new FDIC leadership intensify after critical report highlights toxic workplace

By Chris Benson
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Monday he “expects” that Senate leaders and its Banking and Housing Committee members “will put politics aside and join this effort to bring new leadership to the agency to ensure a safe workplace for the women and men who protect our financial system.” File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
May 20 (UPI) -- The Senate's Democrat Banking Committee chair on Monday called for "fundamental changes" at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the wake of a damning report on the federal agency's toxic workplace that outlined a culture of bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination.

While Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, did not directly call for FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg to step down, he said in a Monday letter how he was "left with one conclusion" that called for "fundamental changes at the FDIC" after he chaired a hearing last week, reviewed the 234-page independent report and after "receiving further outreach from FDIC employees to the Banking and Housing Committee."

Gruenberg has been the FDIC's chief since his 2023 appointment by President Joe Biden. If he resigns or is removed, Vice Chair Travis Hill, a Republican appointee, would then step-in as chair until Biden appoints a replacement and that person is confirmed by the Senate.

Among its many grievances, the independent report says how "a number of" FDIC employees "recounted homophobic statements made by their Field Office Supervisor, including referring to gay men as 'little girls,' resulting in one of them, at least, believing he had to hide that he was gay."

"Those changes begin with new leadership, who must fix the agency's toxic culture and put the women and men who work there -- and their mission -- first," Brown said in a statement. "That's why I'm calling on the president to immediately nominate a new chair who can lead the FDIC at this challenging time and for the Senate to act on that nomination without delay."

Also on Monday, former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair, a appointee of former President George W. Bush, joined calls for Gruenberg to leave his post, saying that "there is a desperate need for change at the FDIC."

In a release, Brown added how he "expects" that Senate leaders and its Banking and Housing Committee members "will put politics aside and join this effort to bring new leadership to the agency to ensure a safe workplace for the women and men who protect our financial system."

"I have known and worked with Chairman Gruenberg for years," Bair said on X. "This controversy is hurting him and his agency. For his own sake and everyone at the FDIC, he should announce his intention to resign effective with the appointment and confirmation of a new chair."

For his part, Gruenberg previously told lawmakers he took "full responsibility" for the report's findings which interviewed 500 FDIC employees although the report did not explicitly put all blame on Gruenberg.

"I also acknowledge my own failures as chairman, both in failing to recognize how my temperament in meetings impacted others and for not having identified deeper cultural issues at the FDIC sooner," he said last week.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Sunday noted on social media that President Joe Biden "pledged to fire anyone who treats their employees with disrespect" as he asked why Gruenberg was still leading the FDIC.

"Because Democrats have prioritized their progressive regulatory agenda over the safety of FDIC employees," the former presidential candidate said on X.

Last Wednesday, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also took to social media to say "it's long past time" for Gruenberg to resign.

"He has destroyed bipartisanship at the FDIC," Tillis posted on X. "He is guilty and documented for a toxic work environment."

