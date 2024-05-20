Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 20, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Cargo ship Dali refloated, towed away from site of Baltimore bridge collapse

By Chris Benson
Salvors with the Unified Command prepare the section of bridge sitting on the port side bow of the M/V Dali for controlled demolition and precision cutting on May 13 during the Key Bridge Response 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel. Photo by Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI
1 of 3 | Salvors with the Unified Command prepare the section of bridge sitting on the port side bow of the M/V Dali for controlled demolition and precision cutting on May 13 during the Key Bridge Response 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel. Photo by Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was successfully refloated and towed away from the rubble of the collapse on Monday.

As of about 7 a.m. EDT, the 948-foot cargo ship Dali was being moved from the Fort McHenry channel by a stream of tugboats "under favorable environmental conditions," the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Baltimore reported as the site became clear for the first time since the crash and ensuing collapse of the bridge that killed six construction workers.

Advertisement

The Dali was finally freed of the wreckage days ago by precision explosives that dismantled the span of bridge that fell on top of the container ship.

At least five tugboats traveled at 1 mph to take the ship 2 1/2 miles to nearby Seagirt Marine Terminal.

Related

A recent National Transportation Safety Board report that gave the first official accounts of the event leading up to the disaster found that the container ship lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse.

The ship had been on the way to Sri Lanka when, just before leaving port at 12:36 a.m., the Dali's captain warned a local pilot assigned to guide the ship out of the harbor that it was experiencing issues, according to the NTSB report.

Advertisement

The crew of 22 had remained on the ship since, likely due to their foreign residency status.

Days ago, work crews were evaluating the results of a controlled explosion to begin the dislodging of the Dali from a 500-foot span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Unified Command -- which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland's state police, the state's Department of the Environment, Transportation Authority along with Witt O'Brien's representing Synergy Marine -- announced Saturday that plans were ready for Monday to begin the ship's massive removal process.

Last month, the city of Baltimore sued the Dali's owner, Grace Ocean Private Ltd., and its manager, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., alleging that the companies were negligent and should be held fully liable for the collapse.

A small handful of channels have been opened since the crash to allow shipping to continue. On Sunday, Maryland's Gov. Wes Moore told NBC that workers were on track to completely clear the channel this month to restore the Port of Baltimore's full access.

A new bridge is anticipated for possibly 2028, with cost estimates at over $1 billion.

Latest Headlines

Red Lobster files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after restaurant closures
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Red Lobster files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after restaurant closures
May 20 (UPI) -- Red Lobster, one of the largest seafood restaurant chains in the country, officially filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal Middle District of Florida.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Maryland weapons ban
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Maryland weapons ban
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a Maryland law restricting assault-style weapons.
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen admits to stealing from Trump Org.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen admits to stealing from Trump Org.
May 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen admitted to stealing about $30,000 from the Trump Organization during his testimony in Manhattan on Monday.
China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S., EU chemical exports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S., EU chemical exports
May 20 (UPI) -- China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into copolymer formaldehyde imported from the United States and the European Union, after they announced similar measures targeting Beijing last week.
U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. forces to withdraw from Niger by mid-September
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. forces will withdraw from Niger by mid-September, their two militaries said Sunday, as U.S. officials voice optimism that military and diplomatic relations between the two countries can be reforged.
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday gave is first commencement speech this year at Morehouse College while his administration has braced for anger from students over his support for Israel.
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
May 19 (UPI) -- Alice Stewart, longtime CNN contributor and GOP adviser died Saturday. She was 58.
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
May 18 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Friday in upstate New York, killing three people.
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
May 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio judge on Friday ruled against a state law banning cities from making their own laws regulating the sale flavored tobacco.
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Friday said an imprisoned Oregon man was charged in connection with the deaths of three women in Portland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement