Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2024 / 1:42 PM

Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate

By Ehren Wynder
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket lifts off from Texas. The company owned by Jeff Bezos on Sunday completed its first successful mission after a failed launch in 2022. On board the flight was former Air Force pilot Ed Dwight, who at age 90 finally flew to space after being turned down by NASA in the 1960s. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket lifts off from Texas. The company owned by Jeff Bezos on Sunday completed its first successful mission after a failed launch in 2022. On board the flight was former Air Force pilot Ed Dwight, who at age 90 finally flew to space after being turned down by NASA in the 1960s. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin

May 19 (UPI) -- Blue Origin on Sunday completed its first successful crewed flight in nearly two years, marking a fulfilled dream for Ed Dwight, who finally reached space after being turned down by NASA 60 years ago.

The New Shepard rocket and capsule took off at 9:36 a.m. CT from Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas.

Advertisement

NS-25 is Blue Origin's seventh crewed flight to date. The capsul carried six passengers aboard, including Dwight, a 90-year-old retired Air Force Captain who almost became the United State's first Black astronaut.

President John F. Kennedy recommended Dwight for NASA in 1961. Dwight passed the initial round of training at the Aerospace Research Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base.

Related

NASA, however, did not select Dwight as an astronaut. After retiring from the Air Force in 1966, he went into the private sector, ultimately earning a master of fine arts degree and working as a sculptor out of his own studio in Denver.

"I thought I didn't need it in my life," Dwight said after the capsule landed at 9:46 a.m. CT. "But I lied. I really, really did need it."

Advertisement

"It's a life-changing experience. Everybody needs to do this."

During the 10-minute suborbital trip, passengers reached an altitude of about 65 miles, a few miles above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary where outer space begins.

Passengers got to experience about three minutes of weightlessness and the dramatic view of Earth from outer space before the capsule began its parachute-assisted touchdown a few thousand yards from the launch pad.

At 90-years-old, Dwight is the oldest person ever to fly to outer space, narrowly beating out former "Star Trek" actor William Shatner by a few months.

Shatner at age 90 took to the stars about a new Shepard spacecraft in 2021.

Nonprofit organization Space for Humanity, with support from the Jaison and Jamie Robinson Foundation, sponsored Dwight's $500,000 ticket to space.

Dwights crewmates included venture capitalist Mason Angel, French entrepreneur Sylvain Chiron, software engineer Kenneth Hess, retired accountant Carol Schaller and Indian aviator Gopi Thotakura.

Crewed flights for Blue Origin have been on a nearly two-year hiatus after a failed flight carrying research equipment in September 2022.

Blue Origin said the rocket's engine nozzle failed due to intense atmospheric pressure, and the rocket was destroyed when it crashed to Earth. The capsule and its payload safely ejected from the rocket and were salvaged.

Advertisement

After modifying the rocket to prevent similar malfunctions, Blue Origin successfully launched another uncrewed research flight in December 2023, clearing the way for the company to resume transporting space enthusiasts.

The Jeff Bezos-owned company has previously flown 22 consecutive successful missions, including six crewed flights. Bezos himself flew aboard his own rocket in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden delivers Morehouse commencement speech amid outrage over Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday gave is first commencement speech this year at Morehouse College while his administration has braced for anger from students over his support for Israel.
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
May 19 (UPI) -- Alice Stewart, longtime CNN contributor and GOP adviser died Saturday. She was 58.
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
May 18 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Friday in upstate New York, killing three people.
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
May 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio judge on Friday ruled against a state law banning cities from making their own laws regulating the sale flavored tobacco.
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Friday said an imprisoned Oregon man was charged in connection with the deaths of three women in Portland.
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
May 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are investigating the use of underage workers at an Alabama poultry plant owned by the same firm found responsible for the death of a 16-year-old worker in Mississippi.
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
May 18 (UPI) -- A ballot initiative seeking to make abortion a right and requiring taxpayer funding through state and local health insurance plans qualifies for inclusion on Colorado's Nov. 5 ballot.
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
May 18 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia and Chicago ended attempts by pro-Palestinian protestors to take over buildings at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago Friday night.
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
May 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's first crewed space mission was delayed again due to a persistent helium leak.
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
May 18 (UPI) -- The State Department is warning Americans traveling abroad of "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate New York
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement