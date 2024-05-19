Advertisement
U.S. News
May 19, 2024 / 9:45 AM

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58

By Ehren Wynder
People walk by the CNN logo in Atlanta. Veteran CNN political commentator Alice Stewart died Saturday due to a presumed medical emergency, according to police. She last appeared on air Friday on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People walk by the CNN logo in Atlanta. Veteran CNN political commentator Alice Stewart died Saturday due to a presumed medical emergency, according to police. She last appeared on air Friday on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Alice Stewart, longtime CNN contributor and GOP adviser died Saturday. She was 58.

Police told CNN they found Stewart's body Saturday morning outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood. Officers said they did not suspect foul play, and her death was likely the result of a medical emergency.

"Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN," CEO Mark Thompson said in an email to staff. "A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN's coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss."

Born March 11, 1966, in Atlanta, Stewart cut her teeth as a local reporter before moving to Little Rock, Ark., to work as a news anchor.

She broke into politics when she served as communications director for then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's office and for his 2008 presidential campaign.

She also served as the communications director for former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, and later for former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum in their 2012 presidential runs.

She most recently was communications director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz when he ran for president in 2016.

Cruz in a post on X called the news of Stewart's death "heartbreaking."

"Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely," the post read. "She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God's comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP."

Stewart joined CNN as a political commentator prior to the 2016 election and appeared on air frequently to comment on the political news of the day.

Her last on-air appearance was Friday on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

"We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation," Blitzer said on "CNN Newsroom." "She helped our viewers better appreciate what was going on, and that's why we will miss her so much."

Stewart also was a fellow of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University's Kennedy School and served on its senior advisory committee.

