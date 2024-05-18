Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday vetoed bills supporting contraception access as unnecessary and eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy as inappropriately targeting a single entity. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed separate measures that would protect access to contraception and remove a tax exemption for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The vetoed contraception measure would ensure a "person shall have the right to obtain contraceptives and to engage in contraception" and says no "law, regulation or policy" can infringe upon that access. Advertisement

Youngkin, in an online news release, said he supports contraception, but the bill passed by the Virginia's Democratic Party-controlled Legislature would "trample on the religious freedoms of Virginians" based on an "overly broad cause of action against political subdivisions and parents as well as medical professionals acting in their expert judgement."

Youngkin said the Constitution already protects access to contraceptives and earlier suggested language that would make access to contraception a policy rather than law.

The state's Democratic Party said Youngkin's veto will harm Virginians.

"Gov. Youngkin just proved to Virginians that, once again, he does not care about their health or rights," Virginia Democratic Party chair Susan Swecker said in a news release posted on X.

"Contraception is used to manage a wide variety of health conditions," Swecker said, "and by choosing not to protect it, Youngkin is hurting thousands of people."

Youngkin also vetoed bills that would have removed property tax and recordation tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A recordation tax levies a tax on the sale of property, and the recordation and property tax exemptions have been law in Virginia since the 1950s.

Youngkin said the vetoed measures specifically target the UDC and allowing them to become law would establish an "inappropriate precedent."

Overriding Youngkin's vetoes would require support from GOP lawmakers. Virginia law requires a two-thirds majority vote in the House.

Democrats control the Virginia House of Delegates with 51 seats to 49 held by Republican lawmakers and the state's senate with 21 seats to the GOP's 19.