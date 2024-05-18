Advertisement
May 18, 2024 / 1:10 PM

State Department issues worldwide travel alert

By Simon Druker
The State Department is warning Americans traveling abroad of "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | The State Department is warning Americans traveling abroad of "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The State Department is warning Americans traveling abroad of "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

The worldwide alert issued Friday warns of the potential for violence against LGBTQ+ people.

"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," reads the State Department's alert.

"The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution."

It cautions Americans abroad to remain alert in locations frequented by tourists, "including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons."

The alert is reportedly in response to threats made by ISIS militants against Pride events set to take place in parts of Europe, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Pride month takes place in June.

American diplomats are also being directed to email the travel warning to all Americans who have registered with the State Department while abroad, POLITICO reported, citing official sources.

The news comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday marked International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia.

"The United States re-affirms its commitment to promoting the safety and dignity of LGBTQI+ persons. This is not just a moral imperative, but a key component of advancing our national interests," Blinken said on X.

