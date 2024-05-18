Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2024 / 6:17 PM

Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional

By Ehren Wynder
Over 20 Ohio cities joined a lawsuit against a state law prohibiting them from enforcing their own regulations on the sale of flavored tobacco. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Over 20 Ohio cities joined a lawsuit against a state law prohibiting them from enforcing their own regulations on the sale of flavored tobacco. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio judge on Friday ruled against a state law banning cities from making their own laws regulating the sale flavored tobacco.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Serrott's declared the law unconstitutional after heading arguments from attorneys for the state and the city of Columbus.

Advertisement

Under the law, Ohio cities would be prohibited from enacting their own regulations on the sale of tobacco products.

Columbus had previously voted for a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, and Cincinnati leaders are considering a similar ordinance. State Republicans have opposed municipal bans arguing they would hurt store owners.

Related

Several other cities enacted bans on sales of flavored tobacco products before the state Legislature passed a law nullifying the cities' authority.

Gov. Mike DeWine attempted to veto the bill twice, but the law passed regardless.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and 20 other cities filed a lawsuit challenging the law in April.

The ban was set to go into effect on April 23, but Serrott issued a temporary injunction blocking it.

Serrott's decision on Friday only affects cities included in the lawsuit and is not a statewide injunction.

Advertisement

Athens, Barberton, Bexley, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dublin, Gahanna, Grandview Heights, Heath, Hilliard, Kent, North Ridgeville, Oberlin, Oxford, Reynoldsburg, Springfield, Upper Arlington, Toledo, Whitehall and Worthington all are listed in the lawsuit.

The state indicated it will appeal the decision to the 10th District Court of Appeals.

"I applaud the court's decision siding with cities to declare this law unconstitutional, a decision that upholds home rule and keeps in effect local laws that have worked for decades to improve public health and curb tobacco usage, especially among teens," Klein said in a statement after Serrott passed his judgement.

"While we know this may not be the end of this fight, this decision is a significant win for both the city of Columbus and for the health and safety of children and families."

Latest Headlines

3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate new York
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
3 killed in Amtrak collision in upstate new York
May 18 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train struck a vehicle Friday in upstate New York, killing three people.
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police charge Oregon man in deaths of 3 women found in 2023
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Friday said an imprisoned Oregon man was charged in connection with the deaths of three women in Portland.
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department investigating Alabama poultry plant for employing minors
May 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are investigating the use of underage workers at an Alabama poultry plant owned by the same firm found responsible for the death of a 16-year-old worker in Mississippi.
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado ballot initiative seeks right to taxpayer-funded abortions
May 18 (UPI) -- A ballot initiative seeking to make abortion a right and requiring taxpayer funding through state and local health insurance plans qualifies for inclusion on Colorado's Nov. 5 ballot.
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protestors attempt to seize buildings at Penn, Chicago universities
May 18 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia and Chicago ended attempts by pro-Palestinian protestors to take over buildings at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago Friday night.
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to end of May to fix helium leak
May 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's first crewed space mission was delayed again due to a persistent helium leak.
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
May 18 (UPI) -- The State Department is warning Americans traveling abroad of "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
May 18 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed separate measures that would protect access to contraception and remove a tax exemption for the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
UCLA faculty fails to censure chancellor over pro-Palestinian protests
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UCLA faculty fails to censure chancellor over pro-Palestinian protests
May 18 (UPI) -- The Academic Senate of the University of California, Los Angeles voted against issuing a "no confidence" statement against the school's chancellor, or censuring him.
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Ariz. indictment during birthday party
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Ariz. indictment during birthday party
May 18 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani served notice of Ariz. indictment during birthday party
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Ariz. indictment during birthday party
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vetoes contraception, Daughters of Confederacy bills
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
Electrolux Group reannounces 2009 recall of Frigidaire, Kenmore electric ranges
Electrolux Group reannounces 2009 recall of Frigidaire, Kenmore electric ranges
Storm system with 100-mph winds kills 7 in greater Houston area
Storm system with 100-mph winds kills 7 in greater Houston area
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement