May 18, 2024 / 10:51 AM

Rudy Giuliani served notice of Az. indictment during birthday party

By Ben Hooper
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when Arizona authorities served him a notice of indictment in an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 3 | Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when Arizona authorities served him a notice of indictment in an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed on social media that Giuliani was served with a notice of indictment Friday evening.

"The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law," Mayes wrote.

Giuliani is one of 18 allies of former President Donald Trump to be indicted last month on charges including fraud, forgery and conspiracy in the so-called "fake electors" scheme. The alleged scheme was said to have been aimed at awarding the state's 11 presidential electoral votes to Trump instead of President Joe Biden, who won the state.

Giuliani was served shortly after he posted a since-deleted message to social media taunting Arizona authorities.

"If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow, they: 1. Must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes," he wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Giuliani surrounded by party-goers and gold and black balloons.

The serving of the indictment brought an end to the former mayor's 80th birthday party at the Palm Beach, Fla., home of Republican consultant Caroline Wren.

"While crime in Arizona is at an all-time high the Arizona Secretary of State's office felt it was a good use of resources to send multiple agents across the country to storm an 80th birthday party like it was Normandy," Wren told the New York Post.

Giuliani had earlier live streamed a portion of the festivities, which involved a patriotic-themed cake and the mayor singing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

Attendees at the party included Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.

