David DePape faces sentencing for attack on Paul Pelosi

1 of 4 | The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer, will be sentenced in a federal courtroom in San Francisco Friday afternoon. File Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Police Department | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband with a hammer, will be sentenced in a federal courtroom in San Francisco Friday. The Justice Department is expected to ask District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to sentence DePape to 40 years in prison for his hammer attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2022. Advertisement

David DePape's sentencing hearing was originally slated to take place May 22 but was moved up because of scheduling issues.

DePape, 44, was convicted last November on U.S. charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting the family member of a federal official.

Federal prosecutors said DePape, who was born in British Columbia, Canada, has not shown any remorse for the attack. Police said he broke into the San Francisco home shared by the couple looking to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. When he realized she wasn't home, he then attacked her then 82-year-old husband who had been sleeping.

"I reacted because my plan was basically ruined," DePape said on the stand during his trial in the fall.

DePape was able to strike Paul Pelosi three times with the hammer before he was tackled by police. The attack was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras.

"Violence has no place in politics. In America, one is free to believe whatever they want, and to engage in passionate political debate. Regardless of what your beliefs are, what you cannot do is physically attack a member of Congress, or their immediate family, for their performance of their job. We look forward to the sentence phase," U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey told reporters earlier during the legal proceedings.

DePape will face a trial on state charges in the coming weeks related to the matter.