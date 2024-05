1 of 4 | Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Friday asked a California judge to push the date for his upcoming tax trial to September or later. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Hunter Biden asked a California judge to push the date for his upcoming tax trial to September or later. The trial, accusing Biden of taking part in a tax conspiracy is scheduled to begin June 20, a little more than weeks after he is set to appear in Delaware for a trial on gun charges. Advertisement

The Delaware trial is set to begin on June 3, with Biden's lawyers saying they expect his counsel to remain there until at least June 14 in their submissions to U.S. District Court Judge Mark Scarsi for the delay request.

"Mr. Biden needs a limited reprieve from the converging deadlines and is asking for the first time for a brief continuance," Biden's lawyers wrote.

Biden tried unsuccessfully in April to have the three felony and six misdemeanor charges against him dismissed.

Federal prosecutors contend Biden made more than $7 million in gross income between 2016 and 2020 but went on to spend it on an "extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying taxes. They claim that lifestyle included escort services, luxury vehicles and hotel stays, which were then written off as business expenses.

Earlier in the week, Hunter Biden's legal team lost a bid to have the gun case postponed until September, arguing they needed more time to search for legal experts on addiction and review chain of custody details. He also lost a bid earlier in the month to have the gun charges dropped.