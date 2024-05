The Mercedes Benz logo is on the hood of a Mercedes on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 28, 2018. The company's Alabama plant is voting to unionize on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Votes are being counted on Friday to see if the United Auto Workers score another victory in unionizing a Mercedes-Benz plant and its more than 5,000 workers near Tuscaloosa, Ala. Voting ended Friday morning with the UAW touting that a "super majority" of the workers had already signed union cards, hinting that they were open to the idea of forming a union despite management's aggressive attempts to get them to vote "no." Advertisement

It would be a rare feat to unionize any employees in the South, which has been traditionally anti-union but a trend that seemed to be reversing a bit with the Volkswagen plant workers in Tennessee opting to join the UAW last month.

The UAW's success in winning major concessions from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis last year has rejuvenated the country's union movement and caught the attention of autoworkers in the South who have fallen behind in wages and benefits.

Mercedes-Benz workers said they want to take on scheduling consistency, respect for management and accountability if they become a union.

"I am for a union because I want a voice, better pay and an opportunity to get home and play with my roses in my yard," Mercedes-Benz employee Kay Finklea told the Tuscaloosa News. "That's an enjoyment of mind and I miss doing that. So, it be able to get off, and just relax and smell the roses."

