Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2024 / 10:04 AM

GameStop posts Q1 net loss, shares down 20% on plans to sell securities

By Doug Cunningham
Gamestop Friday reported first quarter net losses within a range of $27 million to $37 million. It also announced it would sell up to 45 million shares of common stock. The company's share prices dropped more than 20% in early Friday trading. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gamestop Friday reported first quarter net losses within a range of $27 million to $37 million. It also announced it would sell up to 45 million shares of common stock. The company's share prices dropped more than 20% in early Friday trading. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- GameStop stock declined Friday, following a broader "meme stock" rally earlier in the week, as it announced plans to sell securities and reported declining first quarter sales.

Shares of GameStop were down 26% about an hour after markets opened Friday.

Advertisement

The decline came after GameStop said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday it would sell up to 45 million Class A common shares.

In a quarterly earnings report, the video game retailer said cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities "are expected to be in the range of $1.073 billion to $1.093 billion, compared to $1.310 billion at the close of the prior year fiscal quarter."

Related

In the same report, GameStop said its net loss in the first quarter is expected to range from $27 million to $37 million.

GameStop said that for the 13 weeks ended May 4, net sales were expected to be within a range of $0.872 billion to $0.892 billion compared with $1.237 billion in the previous year's first quarter.

The company's net loss in the prior year's first quarter was $50.5 million.

The net loss news and plans to sell stock as its share prices drop followed a rally earlier this week as GameStop shares reached a high point of $64.83 a share, an increase of over 200% from its closing price May 10.

Advertisement

That artificial bump appeared to be at least partially driven by posts on X from Keith Gill, known online as "Roaring Kitty," one of the key people in the 2021 meme stock episode that sent GameStop stock prices soaring.

GameStop cut jobs in March.

And in June of 2023 the company fired CEO Matthew Furlong less than a year after it had replaced its Chief Financial Officer in another round of layoffs.

Latest Headlines

12 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for occupying vacant building near UC Berkeley
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
12 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for occupying vacant building near UC Berkeley
May 17 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested 12 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Thursday after they allegedly took control of a vacant building near the University of California Berkeley campus on Wednesday.
TikTok, creators challenge U.S. divest or ban law on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok, creators challenge U.S. divest or ban law on First Amendment grounds
May 14 (UPI) -- TikTok's lawsuit against the U.S. government will task the federal court system with considering national security interests and First Amendment rights.
Biden signs sweeping $105B aviation safety, infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping $105B aviation safety, infrastructure bill
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping $105 billion bipartisan bill to improve aviation safety and invest in airport infrastructure that he called "a big win for travelers, the aviation workforce and our economy."
GOP House committees move to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP House committees move to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress
May 17 (UPI) -- House Republicans advance an effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not handing over audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview over his handling of classified documents.
Four dead after fast-moving strong storms batter Houston
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Four dead after fast-moving strong storms batter Houston
May 17 (UPI) -- Four people are dead after strong storms hammered the Houston area on Thursday, officials said as they warned the public to stay home.
Biden admin. launches new process to rapidly screen single adult immigrants
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin. launches new process to rapidly screen single adult immigrants
May 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday a new immigration docket process to more rapidly screen and rule on cases of single adult immigrants seeking admittance to the United States.
Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities have seized 10 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug Ketamine disguised as plastic children's toys at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Thursday.
Biden administration brings HCBU investment to $16 billion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden administration brings HCBU investment to $16 billion
May 16 (UPI) -- Ths Biden administration announced a record investment in historically Black colleges and Universities Thursday, bringing the total support to more than $16 billion.
Department of Labor announces expansion of migrant workers' rights websites
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Department of Labor announces expansion of migrant workers' rights websites
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced major expansions of its migrant workers websites.
International cocaine trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
International cocaine trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison
May 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Dominican foreign national to 15 years in prison for participating in an international conspiracy to smuggle hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
Texas governor pardons Daniel Perry for killing Black Lives Matter protester in 2020
Texas governor pardons Daniel Perry for killing Black Lives Matter protester in 2020
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement