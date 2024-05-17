Trending
May 17, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Columbia faculty pass no-confidence vote against President Minouche Shafik

By Simon Druker
Faculty members in Columbia University’s department of Arts and Sciences passed a vote of no confidence against the institution’s president, Minouche Shafik over her handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Faculty members in Columbia University’s department of Arts and Sciences passed a vote of no confidence against the institution’s president, Minouche Shafik over her handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Faculty members in Columbia University's Department of Arts and Sciences passed a vote of no confidence against the institution's president, Minouche Shafik over her handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The no-confidence vote introduced by the Columbia chapter of the non-profit American Association of University Professors passed Thursday, with 65% of the 709 professors who passed the resolution to hold the vote, expressing no confidence, Politco reported, citing a copy of the results.

Only around 900 of the research university's eligible 4,600 full-time faculty members took part in the vote, meaning around 80% of professors did not participate.

The AAUP chapter's vote has no binding authority and is seen as an indication of public sentiment of Shafik's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the Ivy League school's New York City campus.

"President Shafik's violation of the fundamental requirements of academic freedom and shared governance, and her unprecedented assault on students' rights, warrants unequivocal and emphatic condemnation," states the AAUP chapter resolution passed ahead of the vote and shared by Politico.

The school's AAUP chapter initially passed the resolution on May 8 to hold the vote, by a count of 295 for and 107 against, with 32 abstentions.

The AAUPCU at the time called the move "an unprecedented act that marks the first step in holding the University administration accountable for what has happened at and around Columbia over the last eight months, and especially over the last three weeks."

The faculty group has been critical of the 61-year-old's move in April to authorize the New York Police Department to clear protestors from the campus, leading to dozens of arrests.

"This series of actions not only endangered our students; more broadly, it represents a serious threat to the core values of the university: academic freedom, shared governance, freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful assembly. The president's choices to eschew democratic processes have undermined the faculty's confidence in her and her leadership team," the AAUPCU said in a statement Friday to The Hill.

Columbia's administration is continuing to support Shafik, who took office last July.

"President Shafik continues to consult regularly with members of the community, including faculty, administration, and trustees, as well as with state, city, and community leaders. She appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community," the school said in a written statement.

Shafik has not commented publicly on the vote.

