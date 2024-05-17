Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2024 / 2:13 PM

John Eastman pleads not guilty in Arizona Trump fake 2020 elector conspiracy case

By Doug Cunningham
Attorney and former Trump advisor John Eastman pleaded not guilty Friday to nine felony counts in Arizona. He and 17 others are charged in a fake elector conspiracy to overturn Arizona's 2020 presidential election results and keep Trump in office. Four states have charged Republicans in the scheme. File Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Attorney and former Trump advisor John Eastman pleaded not guilty Friday to nine felony counts in Arizona. He and 17 others are charged in a fake elector conspiracy to overturn Arizona's 2020 presidential election results and keep Trump in office. Four states have charged Republicans in the scheme. File Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Lawyer and former Trump adviser John Eastman on Friday pleaded not guilty to several Arizona felonies charging conspiracy and forgeries in the 2020 pro-Trump fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Eastman is the first of 18 defendants tied to Trump's alleged efforts to negate the will of voters in the presidential election to be arraigned on the state criminal charges.

Advertisement

"I'm confident that with the laws faithfully applied, I will be fully exonerated," Eastman said after his arraignment in Phoenix.

A California judge ruled in March that Eastman should be disbarred for his actions to overturn the election.

Related

Eastman is also a co-defendant with Donald Trump and others in Georgia in a criminal case charging an election conspiracy.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Eastman in April along with former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others on the felonies for attempting to overturn election results in Arizona.

Advertisement

Also indicted in Arizona were Trump's close aide Boris Epshteyn and Christina Bobb, the top lawyer on "election integrity" for the Republican National Committee.

The indictment accuses 11 Republicans of illegally masquerading as the state's presidential electors, even though Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

The indictment said, "Unwilling to accept this fact, Defendants and un-indicted co-conspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Un-indicted Co-conspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona's voters. This scheme would have deprived Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted."

"Un-indicted co-conspirator 1" is former President Donald Trump, the person Eastman and the other defendants are accused of unlawfully working to keep in office.

The indictment said Eastman and the others charged carried out a series of allegedly illegal actions to overturn the state's election results.

A group of fake electors met at the headquarters of the Arizona Republican Party and signed documents to try to certify Arizona's vote for Trump and submitted the fake elector documents to Congress, according to the indictment.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said then in a recorded statement, "We're here because justice demands an answer to the efforts that the defendants and other un-indicted co-conspirators allegedly took to undermine the will of Arizona's voters during the 2020 presidential election."

Advertisement

She said they were indicted because she would "not allow American Democracy to be undermined."

The Arizona defendants face nine felony counts each for fraud, forgery and conspiracy.

Eastman helped devise the fake electors plan in battleground states to present false pro-Trump electors in an effort to block Electoral College certification in Congress.

Four states have filed criminal charges in the 2020 fake elector scheme.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed criminal charges against 16 fake electors for Trump in July.

She said they met covertly in Michigan Republican Party headquarters Dec. 14, 2020, during which they signed documents claiming to be qualified electors for Michigan.

"That was a lie," Nessel said. "They weren't the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it."

In December 2023, Nevada charged six Republicans who claimed to be pro-Trump electors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said in a statement when the grand jury indicted the fake electors, "We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."

Latest Headlines

David DePape gets 30 years in federal prison for hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
David DePape gets 30 years in federal prison for hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
May 17 (UPI) -- David DePape was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison for the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi. DePape broke into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home looking for her and attacked her husband.
Biden administration racial educational equity actions mark desegregation anniversary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration racial educational equity actions mark desegregation anniversary
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out new actions Friday to advance racial and educational equity on the 70th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court Brown vs. Board of Education decision outlawing racially segregated schools.
New Mexico judge hears Alec Baldwin 'Rust' manslaughter dismissal motion
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
New Mexico judge hears Alec Baldwin 'Rust' manslaughter dismissal motion
May 17 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge Friday is hearing actor Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2021 fatal shooting on the "Rust" film set.
Votes being counted to see if Alabama's Mercedes-Benz will become unionized
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Votes being counted to see if Alabama's Mercedes-Benz will become unionized
May 17 (UPI) -- Votes are being counted on Friday to see if the United Auto Workers score another victory in unionizing a Mercedes-Benz plant and its more than 5,000 workers near Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Biden signs memorandum for new environmental protections in Antarctic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden signs memorandum for new environmental protections in Antarctic
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a memorandum updating United States policy on the Antarctic region in an effort to protect it from the effects of climate change.
Police arrest woman after wrong-way chase on Los Angeles freeway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest woman after wrong-way chase on Los Angeles freeway
May 17 (UPI) -- Police on Friday morning took into custody a woman who led officers on a wrong-way chase on a Southern California freeway.
Hunter Biden's lawyers seek to delay California tax trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hunter Biden's lawyers seek to delay California tax trial
May 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Hunter Biden have asked a California judge to push the date for his upcoming tax trial to September or later.
Columbia faculty pass no-confidence vote against President Minouche Shafik
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Columbia faculty pass no-confidence vote against President Minouche Shafik
May 17 (UPI) -- Faculty members in Columbia University's department of Arts and Sciences passed a vote of no confidence against the institution's president, Minouche Shafik over her handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
GameStop posts Q1 net loss, shares down 20% on plans to sell securities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GameStop posts Q1 net loss, shares down 20% on plans to sell securities
May 17 (UPI) -- GameStop stock declined Friday, following a broader "meme stock" rally earlier in the week, as it announced plans to sell securities and reported declining first quarter sales.
12 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for occupying vacant building near UC Berkeley
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
12 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for occupying vacant building near UC Berkeley
May 17 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested 12 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Thursday after they allegedly took control of a vacant building near the University of California Berkeley campus on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at Dallas airport
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
Texas governor pardons Daniel Perry for killing Black Lives Matter protester in 2020
Texas governor pardons Daniel Perry for killing Black Lives Matter protester in 2020
TikTok, creators challenge U.S. divest or ban law on First Amendment grounds
TikTok, creators challenge U.S. divest or ban law on First Amendment grounds
At Biden's request, Justice Department starts federal reclassification of marijuana
At Biden's request, Justice Department starts federal reclassification of marijuana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement