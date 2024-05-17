Police arrest woman after wrong-way chase on Los Angeles freeway

May 17 (UPI) -- Police on Friday morning took into custody a woman who led officers on a wrong-way chase on a Southern California freeway.

The woman, whose name was not released, hit several vehicles, including a semi-trailer, on Interstate 405 in Santa Monica before the van appeared to become disabled.

The woman left the van and climbed on top of the truck she hit and sat on its hood until officers managed to apprehend her. Authorities said they believed she was under the influence of drugs.

Two police officers who were in the vehicle the woman hit were hospitalized with unspecified injuries. No other driver involved with the van's numerous collisions was seriously injured.

The incident started with a disturbance call at 4:30 a.m. PDT. When a patrol car arrived, a woman driving a van slammed into it and tried to escape. Numerous other units joined the chase as the suspect sped down Santa Monica Boulevard.

Traffic backed up for 10 miles on the already congested freeway as emergency crew cleared wrecked vehicles and authorities concluded their investigation into the incident.

Los Angeles Police said the incident remained under investigation Friday.