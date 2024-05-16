Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 2:26 PM

Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer

By Ehren Wynder
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., exits federal court with wife Nadine after pleading not guilty on bribery and extortion charges stemming from his relationship with three New Jersey business people in September, 2023. The senator on Thursday said his wife has been diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. She is expected to stand trial in her husband's corruption case in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., exits federal court with wife Nadine after pleading not guilty on bribery and extortion charges stemming from his relationship with three New Jersey business people in September, 2023. The senator on Thursday said his wife has been diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. She is expected to stand trial in her husband's corruption case in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Nadine Menendez, the wife of embattled New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, has breast cancer, her husband said Thursday.

Menendez and his wife are charged separately in a case alleging the senator abused his position to act as a foreign agent for Egypt and Qatar and accepted bribes from several New Jersey businessmen.

Advertisement

Nadine Menendez's trial had been delayed until July due to previously undisclosed health reasons.

"Nadine is suffering from Grade 3 breast cancer, which will require her to have mastectomy surgery," her husband said in a statement. "We are, of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease. She will require follow-up surgery and possibly radiation treatment. We hope and pray for the best results."

Related

Bob Menendez went on trial this week. They both have pleaded not guilty.

The senator's attorney, Avi Weitzman, earlier this week tried to distance Menendez from his wife by arguing the two lived mostly "separate lives" and had "separate finances."

Weitzman accused Nadine Menendez of stashing the gold bars believed by prosecutors to be bribes in their home. The lawyer noted the gold was kept in a locked closet which her husband did not have access to.

Advertisement

Federal investigators in 2022 found 13 gold bars worth an estimated $100,000 and over $480,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on Menendez's home. They also found nearly $80,000 in his wife's safe deposit box at a nearby bank.

The judge presiding over the case on Wednesday rejected testimony from a psychiatrist who evaluated Menendez for two alleged traumatic events in the senator's life, which presumably would explain the large stash of cash and gold in his home.

Menendez wanted his psychiatrist to testify about his "fear of scarcity" which allegedly stemmed from having his family's property confiscated in Cuba. His lawyers also wanted the jury to understand that his father committed suicide.

Menendez is being tried alongside two businessmen Wael Hana, an Egyptian American businessman, and Fred Daibes, a New Jersey real estate developer.

Prosecutors alleged Hana and Daibes gave the gold bars to Menendez and his wife. They all have pleaded not guilty.

Jose Uribe, a third businessman indicted in the case, pleaded guilty in March and admitted to gifting Nadine Menendez a $60,000 Mercedes to influence her husband. He has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and will testify in the trial.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised Thursday's Supreme Court decision that upheld the funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that protects the public from unethical financial services actions.
2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years
May 16 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's annual sexual assault in the U.S. military report Thursday showed a decrease in sexual assault for the first time in nearly ten years.
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
May 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was questioned about lying under oath during cross-examination in Manhattan on Thursday.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it hit two Russian nationals and three Russian-based entities with transferring illicit weapons between it and North Korea.
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
While hazardous weather will shift eastward across the South into Saturday, the central Plains will once again take center stage for damaging thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow exceeded 40,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a strong year of stock market gains. It was pushed higher in part after positive inflation news.
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace that protects employees and ensures human oversight over the technology's use.
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
May 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of UAW student workers at the University of California voted to authorize a strike that could start Friday.
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
May 16 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left Japan for the final time on Thursday for its last patrol of the Pacific Ocean after being stationed in Tokyo Bay for the past nine years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement