2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years

May 16 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's annual report on sexual assault in the U.S. military on Thursday showed a decrease in sexual assault for the first time in nearly 10 years. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the findings are encouraging and significant progress is being made. Advertisement

"These scourges have no place in the U.S. military," Austin said in a statement. "We will continue to insist on cohesion, trust, dignity, and security for every member of the force. Over the past three years, the Department has taken unprecedented steps to tackle this problem."

The report showed a greater share of active duty military personnel reported their sexual incidents to authorities, according to the Department of Defense.

There were 8,515 sexual assault reports in the military in 2023, compared to 8,924 reports in 2022.

"In 2023, about seven thousand fewer service members experienced the crime of sexual assault than in 2021," said DoD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office Acting Director Dr. Nate Galbreath. "Progress like this is achievable when leaders align policy, resourcing, and the will to act collectively in the best interest of our people and our nation. It is imperative that this forward momentum continue."

The 2023 report found an estimated 24.7% of women in the active duty military "indicated experiencing an incident of sexual harassment." For men it was 5.8%.

For unwanted sexual contact, 6.8% of female service members indicated that in 2023 while 1.3% of active duty men experienced it.

"The progress highlighted by this year's report show the impact of the Department's unprecedented efforts and investments," Executive Director of the Office of Force Resiliency Elizabeth Foster said in a statement. "We are cautiously optimistic that our work to counter these problematic behaviors is having the intended effect."

In 2024, the Defense Department said it will move forward to further reduce sexual assaults in the military with sustained efforts to professionalize and strengthen the military's Sexual Assault Response Workforce and will implement policy updates in initial and annual sexual assault prevention and response training.

Work will also be done to complete "Command Climate Assessments and Comprehensive Integrated Primary Prevention plans to promote healthy, ready workplaces."

There will also be sustained implementation of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military recommendations, accord to DoD.