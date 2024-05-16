Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 1:52 PM

2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years

By Doug Cunningham
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that a new report on sexual assault in the military shows significant progress is being made against it. Austin said the Defense Department has take unprecedented steps to tackle the problem. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that a new report on sexual assault in the military shows significant progress is being made against it. Austin said the Defense Department has take unprecedented steps to tackle the problem. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's annual report on sexual assault in the U.S. military on Thursday showed a decrease in sexual assault for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the findings are encouraging and significant progress is being made.

Advertisement

"These scourges have no place in the U.S. military," Austin said in a statement. "We will continue to insist on cohesion, trust, dignity, and security for every member of the force. Over the past three years, the Department has taken unprecedented steps to tackle this problem."

The report showed a greater share of active duty military personnel reported their sexual incidents to authorities, according to the Department of Defense.

Related

There were 8,515 sexual assault reports in the military in 2023, compared to 8,924 reports in 2022.

"In 2023, about seven thousand fewer service members experienced the crime of sexual assault than in 2021," said DoD's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office Acting Director Dr. Nate Galbreath. "Progress like this is achievable when leaders align policy, resourcing, and the will to act collectively in the best interest of our people and our nation. It is imperative that this forward momentum continue."

Advertisement

The 2023 report found an estimated 24.7% of women in the active duty military "indicated experiencing an incident of sexual harassment." For men it was 5.8%.

For unwanted sexual contact, 6.8% of female service members indicated that in 2023 while 1.3% of active duty men experienced it.

"The progress highlighted by this year's report show the impact of the Department's unprecedented efforts and investments," Executive Director of the Office of Force Resiliency Elizabeth Foster said in a statement. "We are cautiously optimistic that our work to counter these problematic behaviors is having the intended effect."

In 2024, the Defense Department said it will move forward to further reduce sexual assaults in the military with sustained efforts to professionalize and strengthen the military's Sexual Assault Response Workforce and will implement policy updates in initial and annual sexual assault prevention and response training.

Work will also be done to complete "Command Climate Assessments and Comprehensive Integrated Primary Prevention plans to promote healthy, ready workplaces."

There will also be sustained implementation of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military recommendations, accord to DoD.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer
May 16 (UPI) -- Nadine Menendez, the wife of embattled New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, has breast cancer, her husband said Thursday.
Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised Thursday's Supreme Court decision that upheld the funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that protects the public from unethical financial services actions.
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
May 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was questioned about lying under oath during cross-examination in Manhattan on Thursday.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it hit two Russian nationals and three Russian-based entities with transferring illicit weapons between it and North Korea.
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
While hazardous weather will shift eastward across the South into Saturday, the central Plains will once again take center stage for damaging thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow exceeded 40,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a strong year of stock market gains. It was pushed higher in part after positive inflation news.
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace that protects employees and ensures human oversight over the technology's use.
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
May 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of UAW student workers at the University of California voted to authorize a strike that could start Friday.
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
May 16 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left Japan for the final time on Thursday for its last patrol of the Pacific Ocean after being stationed in Tokyo Bay for the past nine years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement