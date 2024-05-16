Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 12:19 AM

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy

By Sheri Walsh
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday that will erase climate change from Florida policy effective July 1, to "keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks and China out of our state." File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday that will erase climate change from Florida policy effective July 1, to "keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks and China out of our state." File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- With summer's extreme heat and this year's hurricane season rolling into Florida next month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday that will erase climate change from state policy effective July 1.

The new law will erase the words "climate change" from state statutes and make energy a top priority to ensure "an adequate, reliable and cost-effective supply of energy for the state in a manner that promotes the health and welfare of the public and economic growth," according to the legislative analysis.

Advertisement

"The legislation I signed today -- H.B. 1645, H.B. 7071 and H.B. 1331 -- will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks and China out of our state," DeSantis wrote Wednesday in a post on X.

"We're restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots."

"Florida rejects the designs of the left to weaken our energy grid, pursue a radical climate agenda and promote foreign adversaries," DeSantis said in a separate post.

H.B. 1645 will ban wind farms offshore and near coastlines and prioritize the expansion of natural gas. It will require electric co-ops and cities to have hurricane restoration plans in order to receive state funding. It will protect against gas appliance bans and it repeals Obama-era climate policies.

H.B. 7071 will safeguard against foreign influence in Florida and bans the State Board of Administration from investing state funds in "CCP-linked Chinese companies."

CCP stands for the Communist Party of China.

"Global elites want to reduce the standing and influence of America and the West," DeSantis claimed.

H.B. 1331 protects against forced labor by banning companies on the state's forced labor vendor list from getting a state contract, and fining those that cannot certify their products were produced by wage labor.

Advertisement

Democrats and environmentalists Wednesday were quick to criticize Florida's new law.

"Floridians are on the frontlines of rising sea levels, rising extreme heat, rising property insurance prices, more frequent floods and more severe storms," said Yoca Arditi-Rocha, the CLEO Institute's executive director.

"This purposeful act of cognitive dissonance is proof that the governor and the state legislature are not acting in the best interests of Floridians, but rather to protect profits for the fossil fuel industry."

"I think it's taking us absolutely in the wrong direction," said Pinellas House Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross. "We can't deny that climate change is happening."

"Whether you trust the 99% of scientists who do believe in climate change, we know that weather is getting worse, that we have more extreme weather patterns with a very active hurricane season predicted," Cross added.

"Combined with the destruction that we've already had in this state, stripping the words 'climate change' out of statutes isn't going to make it go away. It's just going to make us less proactive and prepared."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jewish Biden appointee first to resign over war in Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jewish Biden appointee first to resign over war in Gaza
May 15 (UPI) -- A Jewish official in the U.S. Interior Department has become the first staffer appointed by President Joe Biden to resign over the administration's stance on Israel's war in Gaza.
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily cleared the way for Louisiana to use a voting map with two majority-Black districts in this year's election, a decision that could help Democrats pick up a seat in the U.S. House.
Deadline extended for federal student loan consolidation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Deadline extended for federal student loan consolidation
May 15 (UPI) -- Americans making federal student loan payments have through June 30 to apply for loan consolidation to obtain a beneficial payment count adjustment.
Second defendant pleads guilty in 2023 Colorado rock-throwing death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Second defendant pleads guilty in 2023 Colorado rock-throwing death
May 15 (UPI) -- A second defendant accused of murdering motorist Alexa Bartell by throwing a large rock through her windshield last year pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County (Colo.) Court.
Senators tackle foreign election influence amid increasing mistrust of government
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators tackle foreign election influence amid increasing mistrust of government
WASHINGTON, May 15 (UPI) -- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence discussed the strategies to address foreign threats ahead of the November elections during Wednesday's first open hearing in the current campaign season.
At 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial, Biden touts help for law enforcement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial, Biden touts help for law enforcement
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill to deliver remarks at the 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial Service as he outlined his efforts to aid American law enforcement while calling on Congress to do more to help.
Augusta National warehouse worker admits to theft of Masters merchandise totaling $5.6M
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Augusta National warehouse worker admits to theft of Masters merchandise totaling $5.6M
May 15 (UPI) -- Former Augusta National Golf Club worker Richard Brendan Globensky pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters merchandise and artifacts across state lines.
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a pair of debates in June and September, their campaigns agreed Wednesday.
Gov. Kristi Noem banned from seventh Native American reservation in South Dakota
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gov. Kristi Noem banned from seventh Native American reservation in South Dakota
May 15 (UPI) -- A seventh Native American tribe in South Dakota has banned Gov. Kristi Noem from its reservation for comments she made earlier this year alleging tribal leaders benefit from drug cartels. 
Biden administration sanctions Nicaragua for 'weaponization' of 'irregular migration'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions Nicaragua for 'weaponization' of 'irregular migration'
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced sanctions and restrictions placed on Nicaragua Wednesday to reduce migration at the southern border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement