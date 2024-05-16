Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 11:42 AM

White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, on May 8 about Microsoft's plan to build an artificial intelligence center there. His White House announced new guidelines for AI use on Thursday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, on May 8 about Microsoft's plan to build an artificial intelligence center there. His White House announced new guidelines for AI use on Thursday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace that protects employees and ensures human oversight over the technology's use.

The new guidelines were spurred by President Joe Biden's executive order last October that started to place restrictions on how artificial intelligence is used and to limit its harms to humans, including in job losses and rights.

Advertisement

One new guideline said that workers, particularly those in underserved communities, be informed and have input in the "design, development, testing, training, use and oversight of AI systems for use in the workplace."

Another recommendation ensures human oversight over the governance of AI in the workplace along with having transparency on what it is being used for. Other White House directions suggest standards where worker rights are not impacted, using AI to support and enable employees and to ensure responsible use of data collected by AI.

Related

The Biden administration said that tech companies like Microsoft and Indeed have already committed to adopting the principles laid out by the White House.

"These principles should be considered during the whole lifecycle of AI -- from design to development, testing, training, deployment and use, oversight, and auditing," the White House said in its statement.

Advertisement

"The principles are not intended to be an exhaustive list but instead a guiding framework for businesses. AI developers and employers should review and customize the best practices based on their own context and with input from workers."

Last month, the Biden administration announced new steps to protect safety and worker's rights in connection with AI. The Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy and the Office of Science and Technology Policy have been working on building a federal government framework to limit the misuse of AI.

Latest Headlines

Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow exceeded 40,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a strong year of stock market gains. It was pushed higher in part after positive inflation news.
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
May 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of UAW student workers at the University of California voted to authorize a strike that could start Friday.
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
May 16 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left Japan for the final time on Thursday for its last patrol of the Pacific Ocean after being stationed in Tokyo Bay for the past nine years.
Biden uses executive privilege to block House request for special counsel audio
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden uses executive privilege to block House request for special counsel audio
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday used an executive privilege claim to block Republican-led House committees from getting audio recordings of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding classified documents.
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
May 16 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the late Native American rights activist Hank Adams on his 81st birthday.
Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war
May 15 (UPI) -- A Jewish official in the U.S. Interior Department has become the first staffer appointed by President Joe Biden to resign over the administration's stance on Israel's war in Gaza.
Police clear UC Irvine camp after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy lecture hall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police clear UC Irvine camp after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy lecture hall
May 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement has regained control of a lecture hall seized by pro-Palestinian protesters who escalated their demonstration at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions 2 RSF commanders over escalating fighting in North Darfur
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 2 RSF commanders over escalating fighting in North Darfur
May 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has leveled sanctions against two commanders of the breakaway Rapid Support Forces amid mounting concerns over escalating violence in North Darfur.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
May 15 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday that will erase climate change from Florida policy effective July 1, and restore "sanity in our approach to energy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement