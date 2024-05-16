USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission

1 of 3 | Families of the crew of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan see off the ship at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left Japan on Thursday for its last patrol of the Pacific Ocean after being stationed in Tokyo Bay for the past nine years. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel was on hand as the Ronald Reagan with its 6,000-member crew left the Yokosuka Naval Base, home of the U.S. 7th Fleet. The carrier covered more than 460,000 miles during its deployment and exercises. It will eventually come to rest the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Wash. Advertisement

It visited 15 foreign ports and took part in numerous multinational exercises during its time in Japan, which started in 2015.

"As impressive as those numbers are, they miss one critical element: the dedication of our sailors and airmen and women of this ship, the Ronald Reagan," Emmanuel said. "That dedication cannot be quantified, but it is measured."

About 400 sailors dressed in their traditional white informs manned the rails as the carrier made its final pass-through Sagami Bay.

"On behalf of the strike group, I want to express my gratitude to the people of Japan and city of Yokosuka," Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Carrier Strike Force 5 said in a Navy statement.

Advertisement

"Our relationship with Japan and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has never been stronger. Whether it's aboard the USS Ronald Reagan today or USS George Washington in the future, we will continue to strengthen those ties at all levels, on-shore and at-sea."

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard also departed Yokosuka with the Ronald Reagan.

"For nearly nine years, thousands of Ronald Regan sailors have lived and worked here in Yokosuka and have deployed throughout the region to uphold the international rule of law and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific along with our allies and partners," said Capt. Daryle Cardone, the ship's commanding officer.

"Japan has been an incredible host and second home for the crew. I am very grateful to the Japanese people, city of Yokosuka and the Japanese government for their support and for welcoming us a citizens."