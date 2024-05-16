Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 3:31 PM

At Biden's request, Justice Department starts federal reclassification of marijuana

By Doug Cunningham
The Justice Department said Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland is starting the process to federally reclassify marijuana at President Joe Biden's request. In an X post, Biden said the action is monumental and no one should be in jail for simple use or possession of marijuana. But this action does not legalize marijuana under federal law. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The Justice Department said Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland is starting the process to federally reclassify marijuana at President Joe Biden's request. In an X post, Biden said the action is monumental and no one should be in jail for simple use or possession of marijuana. But this action does not legalize marijuana under federal law. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday that Attorney General Merrick Garland has submitted a notice to start the reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

It will ultimately remove marijuana from a category that includes lethal drugs such as heroin to a category including much milder drugs.

Advertisement

But it will not federally legalize marijuana.

The Justice Department said it's acting after "President Biden asked the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law."

Related

In a Thursday X video post, Biden said, "This is monumental. Today, my administration took a major step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug. It's an important move reversing longstanding inequities."

Advertisement

Biden added that he has already pardoned federal marijuana possession crimes and that "no one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana."

"This proposal starts the process, where the Drug Enforcement Administration will gather and consider information and views submitted by the public, in order to make a determination about the appropriate schedule," the Justice Department said in a statement. "During that process, and until a final rule is published, marijuana remains a schedule I controlled substance."

The Justice Department said after getting a recommendation from Health and Human Services, the DOJ sought legal advice from its Office of Legal Counsel and decided to initiate the marijuana reclassification process.

According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 24 U.S. states have legalized marijuana.

It's also legal in the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NORML would like to see marijuana legal nationwide, removed from all federal DEA drug classifications.

According to a Gallup Poll in November 2023, public support for legal marijuana in the United States is at an all-time high of 70%.

There are several marijuana bills in Congress now, including the SAFER Banking Act to enable legal cannabis business to use the banking system and the HOPE Act to help reduce the financial and administrative burden on state and local governments for expungements of state marijuana offenses.

Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., has also introduced a bill to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

"We should celebrate the fact we're finally changing course from the failed, racist legacy of the War on Drugs," she said on X.

Latest Headlines

Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
May 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was questioned about lying under oath during cross-examination in Manhattan on Thursday.
Biden meets with families, plaintiffs on 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden meets with families, plaintiffs on 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision to desegregate public schools.
Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer
May 16 (UPI) -- Nadine Menendez, the wife of embattled New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, has breast cancer, her husband said Thursday.
Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court says consumer protection bureau funding constitutional
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised Thursday's Supreme Court decision that upheld the funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that protects the public from unethical financial services actions.
2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2023 U.S. military sexual assaults decline for first time in nearly 10 years
May 16 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's annual sexual assault in the U.S. military report Thursday showed a decrease in sexual assault for the first time in nearly ten years.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 3 companies with Russia-North Korea weapons ties
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it hit two Russian nationals and three Russian-based entities with transferring illicit weapons between it and North Korea.
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gulf Coast braces for damaging thunderstorms into the weekend
While hazardous weather will shift eastward across the South into Saturday, the central Plains will once again take center stage for damaging thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow exceeded 40,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a strong year of stock market gains. It was pushed higher in part after positive inflation news.
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace that protects employees and ensures human oversight over the technology's use.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement