Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Biden uses executive privilege to block House request for special counsel audio

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden Thursday asserted executive privilege through the White House Counsel rejecting a House request for audio recordings of Biden's classified documents interview with special counsel Robert Hur. The Justice Department has already provided transcripts of the Hur interview to House Republicans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden Thursday asserted executive privilege through the White House Counsel rejecting a House request for audio recordings of Biden's classified documents interview with special counsel Robert Hur. The Justice Department has already provided transcripts of the Hur interview to House Republicans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday used an executive privilege claim to block Republican-led House committees from getting audio recordings of his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding classified documents.

The White House and the Justice Department informed the House of Biden's decision in a pair of letters Thursday, with Deputy Attorney General Carlos Uriarte writing that the move by the president effectively bars efforts from Republican lawmakers to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Advertisement

"The attorney general must draw a line that safeguards the Department from improper political influence and protects our principles, our law enforcement work and the people who carry out that work independently without fear or favor," Uriarte wrote. "The committees seek to hold the attorney general in contempt not for failing in his duties, but for upholding them.

Biden had previously waived executive privilege to block the release of the transcripts of his interview with Hur as well as details of the report.

Related

The move to exert the privilege, at Garland's request, came just hours before the House Oversight Committee was to begin the process to hold Garland in contempt for withholding the audio recordings.

Advertisement

"The Committees' needs are plainly insufficient to outweigh the deleterious effects that productions of the recordings would have on the integrity and effectiveness of similar law enforcement investigations in the future," Garland wrote to Biden on Wednesday.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, White House Counsel Edward Siskel said the House's intent to start contempt proceedings against Garland undermines Justice Department independence.

"Rather than demonstrating respect for the rule of law, this contempt proceeding is just the latest in the Committees' damaging efforts to undermine the very independence and impartiality of the Department of Justice and criminal justice system that President Biden seeks to protect," Siskel wrote.

"The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes. Demanding such sensitive and constitutionally protected law enforcement materials from the Executive Branch because you want to manipulate them for potential political gain is inappropriate."

Special Counsel Hur decided not to charge Biden for possessing classified documents while Biden was out of office.

In his report, Hur wrote that he declined to prosecute Biden, but found that the president "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" after leaving the vice presidency.

Advertisement

Hur also referred to Biden in the report as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden strongly objected to that characterization.

"I am well-meaning," Biden said. "And I'm an elderly man. And I know what the hell I'm doing. ... I don't need his recommendation."

Latest Headlines

Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Dow crosses 40,000 for first time ever on positive economic news
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow exceeded 40,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a strong year of stock market gains. It was pushed higher in part after positive inflation news.
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
White House offers new guidance for use of AI in the workplace
May 16 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace that protects employees and ensures human oversight over the technology's use.
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
University of California student workers authorize strikes over Gaza protest response
May 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of UAW student workers at the University of California voted to authorize a strike that could start Friday.
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USS Ronald Reagan makes final departure from Japan after nine-year mission
May 16 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left Japan for the final time on Thursday for its last patrol of the Pacific Ocean after being stationed in Tokyo Bay for the past nine years.
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
May 16 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the late Native American rights activist Hank Adams on his 81st birthday.
Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Interior Department staffer is first Jewish Biden appointee to resign over Gaza war
May 15 (UPI) -- A Jewish official in the U.S. Interior Department has become the first staffer appointed by President Joe Biden to resign over the administration's stance on Israel's war in Gaza.
Police clear UC Irvine camp after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy lecture hall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police clear UC Irvine camp after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy lecture hall
May 16 (UPI) -- Law enforcement has regained control of a lecture hall seized by pro-Palestinian protesters who escalated their demonstration at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions 2 RSF commanders over escalating fighting in North Darfur
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 2 RSF commanders over escalating fighting in North Darfur
May 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has leveled sanctions against two commanders of the breakaway Rapid Support Forces amid mounting concerns over escalating violence in North Darfur.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
May 15 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday that will erase climate change from Florida policy effective July 1, and restore "sanity in our approach to energy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement